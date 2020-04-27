The 10 highest-paid footballers in the world

The salary differences in men’s and women’s football are enormous, but also top-earning soccer indoor anything other than bad. 90min the ten best paid game lists in the world.

10th Place: Lucy Bronze

The top of the list, Lucy Bronze makes. The defensive player made the breakthrough in England in 2017, she moved to Olympique Lyon. With the French club Bronze collected a gross salary of 200,000 euros per year.

9th Place: Vivianne Miedema

Fans of the Frauen-Bundesliga is Vivianne Miedema is a term. The striker played from 2014 to 2017 for the FC Bayern Munich since the age of three she goes for the women’s team of FC Arsenal hunting for goals. In London, the Dutch conceded to 250,000 euros per year.

Seat 8: Marta

Marta is one of the best female players in history. The 34-year-old Brazilian was named the 2006 and 2018, a six-Time world footballer of the year, playing since the age of 18 years for the Selecao and has been for three years in the USA. At Orlando Pride you took per year 340.000 Euro.

Seat 7: Wendie Renard

For many years, Wendie Renard is an icon at Olympique Lyon in the French national team. The defensive player has already celebrated 13 Championships and six titles in the Champions League, was 2015 chosen in the world XI. Her annual salary amounts to an increase of 348,000 euros.

Seat 6: Amandine Henry

Also Amandine Henry celebrated in Lyon’s numerous titles. After a trip to the Portland Thorns FC, including a loan to Paris Saint-Germain plays for over two years for OL. There you will receive 360,000 euros per year.

Seat 5: Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd can now look back on a successful career, but even at the age of 37 years, she does not think an end to their active career. The two-times world champion, Olympic champion and world footballer is nearing 300. Countries game for the USA, also plays for 2018 for the Sky Blues FC. Your salary is 396,000 euros.

Seat 4: Ada Hegerberg

Also Ada Hegerberg is one of the Top players in women’s football. The Norwegian, as of 2014, in Lyon, scored in 118 Games 144 goals, and 2018 won the Ballon d’or. Your salary is € 400,000.

3rd Place: Megan Rapinoe

Just before Hegerberg Megan Rapinoe ends up on the Podium. The US-American, who is working next to the place for racism, and in 2012 was awarded after your Coming-out with the Board of Director’s Award of the Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Center, earned at Seattle Reign proud 402.000 euros per year.

Seat 2: Alex Morgan

Just about Alex Morgan is. The striker, who has scored in 169 countries 107 goals playing for the USA, earned an annual salary of 408.000 Euro at Orlando Pride.

1st Place: Samantha Kerr

With a large gap, Samantha Kerr is the highest paid footballer in the world. The Australian ventured last year to make the leap to Europe and plays for 2019 for Chelsea. On the island, you collected a whopping 480,000 euros per year