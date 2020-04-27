Test: Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special: Beautiful, but not perfect

Who wants to be beautiful must suffer, says a proverb. This is also true on the beautiful Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special: you convinced with its magnificent engine, a high driving safety and part Design to the entire line. However, in a point on your driving needs-taker-qualities.

Seven models are to be found alone in the Touring model from Harley-Davidson. The five most important of them have since the model year of 2020, as standard, a comprehensive driving safety system, it is called “Reflex Defense Rider System” or RDRS. Among the five is also the Road Glide Special. Despite the limitations of the Corona of the time, we have been able to you feel, in detail, to the Dental. With your very coherent excavator Design, your convincing in terms of performance as well as running fully, air and water two – cylinder V-cooled engine, and their sophisticated equipment, as well as the new RDRS convinced that around 29,000 Euro food at the end of a piece of jewelry in Raven black Outfit right down the line. If it weren’t for one Detail that doesn’t fit to a Bike of this class. But after the series.

Although for the acceleration of the driver included nearly half a ton of heavy Road Glide Special only 66 kW/90 HP available, but as soon as the desire for more performance, thanks to the enormous torque of 163 Newton metres. Displacement, in this case-like 1.868 cubic centimetres, say, is replaced by nothing. Already 1,500 tours with a fantastic throttle response blessed Road King pushes the fact that it is a joy. Only rarely do you catch yourself about to cross the 3,000 mark – which, because the bottom driver the powerful engine works factory like Arnold Schwarzenegger in his best Terminator times. Who wants to devour kilometres, and on the Corona-free motorway with the cruise control 145 things pretending to be reading on the tachometer at just 3,500 rpm. from. In spite of your Cabinet front wall of the cart does not drink, amazingly, with More than 5.9 litres per 100 kilometres, we were in the joint, always quickly completed the operation, after all, half a litre less than the standard value. So you can easily stop 350 kilometres without refuelling.

Not really fun to Do this, however, beyond the Tempo of 120. Although the wind protection thanks to the bulky Shark-Nose-fairing (is”shark”) is better than the similarly designed Street Glide, but really good, he is not. Freeway speed is displayed permanently exhausting and loud. Although the two 25-Watt giants can keep boxes of the Boom Box GTS infotainment system is surprisingly good, but long distances then but. This is a pity, because seat position, seat quality, and also the position of the arms on the wide, easy-grip Handlebars are for average size rider perfectly. Maybe Harley should think again about an electrically adjustable wind shield.

Not the Yanks a more effective suspension should think; you should simply deliver, and soon. Because the response of the assembled spring behavior elements, as well as the Absorption of bumps and even Piles is miserable. A bridge joint goes to the cross, sometimes twitch and wiggle the forearms on the Handlebars if the front wheel is on rough Asphalt on the road. The chassis design is not bad at all: The Road Glide pulls on fine asphalt scores your track, in curves of turn-in and stable the selected Radius. You have to make an effort already, the curves can scratch in the sense of the word “to”. Kudos is also capable of the very performance, to pay tribute to well-responsive brake system. The pleasure of driving on a perfect surface is brilliant. But this is not Complete-perfect stretching device for the hardness test; unfortunately, this happens more often than you would have as a rider of this monstrous iron horse with pleasure.

The Rank of a Road Glide Special is no joy in it, is probably no surprise. But thanks to the good ground contact with throaty maneuvers in a tight space well mitfußeln, and with the number of passed tests and the self-confidence of the driver or of the driver grows. Fortunately. In this respect, the low seat height of 69.5 centimeters is a blessing, wherein the seat comfort, as said above, is excellent. Although the feet may be relative to rest far to the front, the driver attitude is not inactive, is an excellent solution. For decades, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of opportunities to invest plenty of money in accessories; to recommend to the particular values of one of the switching rocker, with the aid of the gear change when you turn Up the casual can by hoe be carried out. Otherwise, everything is Important: The beneficial safety net of the RDRS with cornering ABS, electronic brake-force distribution, dynamic traction control, traction control system, as well as the vehicle wizard. High-Tech, as other manufacturers will not be able to manage them better. Harley automatic turn signal reset is second to none. In addition, there is a very powerful LED dual headlight system, which, unfortunately, is not intuitive navigation system, and a bunch of (unfortunately not backlit) knobs, buttons and Joysticks; the one who rides his Harley but often enough, they will learn it.

Important points in Design and processing are in the 117 years of existing cult brand Harley-Davidson. The latter is in Detail perfectly; also the Design of the magnificent motorized Road King Special is absolutely consistent. Just imagine how pleasure could be a Road Glide Special ride, if your ride comfort would be at the level of the design…

Technical Data Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Engine: air – and liquid-cooled 45-degree V-Twin, 1868 CC, 66 kW/90 HP at 5.020 U/min., 163 Nm at 3.000 U/min; injection, 6 gears, timing belt.

Chassis: Double cradle steel tube frame; Upside-down telescopic fork, ø 49 mm at the front, and 11.7 inches of travel; dual swing arm made of steel profile, with two spring legs, spring base hydraulic adjustable, 7.6 cm travel; 7-spoke light-alloy cast wheels; tire 130/70 B 18 (front) and 180/55 B 18 (rear). 30 cm double-disc brake at the front, 30 cm, single disc rear brake.

Assistance systems: two-circuit ABS with cornering function, dyn. Traction control, anti-skid control, aut. Turn signal, Keyless Ride, tire pressure monitoring system, immobilizer, cruise control, Boom Box with navigation system

Dimensions and Weights: wheelbase 1,625 m, the seat height of 69.5 cm, weight ready to ride incl. Case 387 kg, a payload of 242 kg; fuel tank capacity of 22.7 liters.

Driving performance: 0-100 km/h approx. 6 s, maximum speed 175 km/h. the standard consumption lt. WMTC standard (EU, 4) 6.1 l/100 km, in the Test, which is 5.1-5.9 l/100 km (without correction of the Tacho lead)

Price: from 28.995 Euro