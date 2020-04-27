Superstar Tom Brady flies out of the Park in Tampa

Mayor apologizes



Tampa Because of the most famous new residents of the U.S. city of Tampa due to Corona was pads kicked out of a Park, has apologized to the mayor in the case of Football Star Tom Brady.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor welcomed the best Football players in the world with an unusual action as a newcomer with a sincere apology for being thrown out. Superstar Tom Brady, was caught last Monday while Training in a city Park, is closed due to the Corona pandemic. The 42-Year-old had to leave the premises and was sent home.

“Tom, I apologize for the Miscommunication upon arrival – not the best first impression,” wrote Castor is now in a Twitter-published letter. “No harm – no Foul, and thank you for being a good sport.”

The six-time Super Bowl winner Brady was changed in mid-March after 20 seasons for the New England Patriots to Florida to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Four times, Brady was named the most valuable player of the Super Bowl.

