Stars such as Céline Dion and Justin Bieber in Corona-charity show in Canada – panoramic

Montreal (AFP) – In Canada Stars like Céline Dion and Justin Bieber have given in a Corona-charity show virtual concerts. They appeared in the show on Sunday night in their living rooms, or – as in the case of dione in your kitchen. “Stay healthy and as positive as possible”, wished the singer the people of your country. The 90-minute Show was broadcast on television, on the Radio, and the Internet.

With the singer Michael Bublé, Bryan Adams and Shania Twain. Also from Canada-born Hollywood Stars appeared, including Kiefer Sutherland, Mike Myers and Ryan Reynolds. Also, the writer Margaret Atwood made the Canadians in the Corona-crisis and courage: “We will make it to the other side.”

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau participated in the programme. He asked his countrymen to be more careful and to stay at home.

With the shipment of money was collected for the food tables in Canada. “Canada, you’re great,” thanked the organization food banks Canada in the online service Twitter. Your site is broken “under the burden of your generosity together”.

Article from 27.04.2020