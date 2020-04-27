Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2, and Thor 4: MCU films moved

Marvel and Sony Pictures have optimized some start dates due to the current situation. So movies like Spider Hiking-Man 3 with Tom Holland, Thor: Love and Thunder with Hemsworth and Portman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Cumberbatch, but also Into the Spider-Verse 2 on new cinema release dates.

More than 14 million ways of how the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin) is, has Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in “Avengers: Infinity Was“ previously seen, but only one led to victory. Whether he saw the Coronavirus pandemic, or Marvel jumped with the intention of several years in the future? All of this is very, very likely to be only a gigantic coincidence, because in the meantime the dystopian Snap-time-have a look at how our lived reality.

At the weekend it was announced that “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“from Director Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man 1 – 3“, “Evil Dead“) another Marvel strip is moving once again on another date. Instead of the 5. November 2021, the magic of Marvel’s Doctor now returns only on 25. March 2022 back. This has, at some point, maybe on the Disney+series Wanda vision, which is to be connected to lots. How, exactly, needs to show up, but still.

Interestingly, the yet untitled third “Spider-Man“Film with Tom Holland this place, it is likely to be one of Marvel and Sony co-ordinated action. “Spider-Man 3“ should swing in the summer in the cinemas, it creates now, but only on 5. November 2021, if all goes well. You can’t see in pandemic times without Further advance.

Also, with some thunder has been moved “Thor: Love and Thunder“. Here, the US was preferred to Start, but even a little bit: Instead of the 18. February 2022 US-God of thunder disciples can now on 11. February 2022 look like Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) hits with Mjolnir.

Other Sony-Shifts

Sony is also “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse“-Sequel more time to get ready to be granted. Instead of the 8. April 2022, it is now on 7. October with the multiple Spider-People more.

“Fatherhood“ wanders from the 23. October 2020 on the 2. April 2021, “Man from Toronto“ wanders from the 20. November 2020 on the 17. September 2021. and the video game adaptation “Uncharted“ with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will be brought forward to the 16. July 2021 (original 8. October 2021). “Hotel Transylvania 4“ creeps the Small from 6. August 2021, and no more on 22. December 2021. “The Nightingale“ should the 25. December 2020, to run, and is now without an appointment.

These are the most important Film shifts so far

