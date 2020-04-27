Sony Pictures is in 2020, almost complete

© Sony Pictures/Columbia Pictures

Source: Variety

The year has started for Sony Pictures damn good. The two in December launched movies Jumanji: The Next Level and Little Women ran in January and a successful worldwide in the cinemas. Jumanji could almost follow on from the huge success of its predecessor. Little Women a played around the world, more than $200 million – impressive for a costume drama! and was nominated for six Oscars. After a year-long effort came Bad Boys for Life in January finally in the cinemas and showed that the moviegoers to a new use of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence yearned for. The Action Sequel grossed worldwide about $419 million, more than the first two films added together. The development of Bad Boys 4 began immediately.

In February, the latest Blumhouse delivery prank Fantasy Island to. Although he was not a high-Flyer, played, however, with a puny Budget of $7 million, nearly $47 million. At the beginning of March, the comic book adaptation started Bloodshot with Vin Diesel. But before the Film can unfold to the international box office, changed abruptly to life, as we knew it. The cinemas in the whole of the Western world were closed within a few weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and Bloodshot was only eleven days after its U.S. theatrical release directly to Video-On-Demand.

One and a half months later, it is not yet in sight, when will the normalcy return, the cinemas open again and the Film and series production to be continued. All of the major Studios have relocated their upcoming movies in order to several months to a year back. Some films were initially taken without replacement from the Start, and others directly for a Streaming evaluation, diverted, as well as Warners animation film to come Scooby!

The Problem at the start of shifts, of course, is that you can not foresee when the regular Cinema is back and how quickly people will also dare to sit in a cinema hall. Therefore, some Studios sure went and looked for new start dates in the next year. Sony was the first Studio that has given up the coming summer, in principle, completely, as it Ghostbusters: Legacy and Morbius until March 2021 has been postponed. Peter Rabbit 2you should first start at the beginning of April, was originally laid on August,, later,, however, up to 15.01.2021 in the United States moved. In this country, he should actually 10. December already starting to profit from the Christmas business.

A short time later was also Venom: Let There Be Carnage to nine months delayed, and will now start in June 2021. Now, Sony has cleared the start of calendar 2020 blank. The Kevin Hart Comedy Fatherhoodlast month actually from January 2021 to October 2020, was brought forward, has now been moved back to next year and on to 3.04.2021 in North America start. Action Comedy The Man from Toronto with Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, whose filming should begin in April, at the instead of at the end of November 2020, almost a year later, in the cinema, 17.09.2021. In addition, Thriller-Sequel was Escape Room 2 two days from the 30.12.2020 on the 1.01.2021 moved. War drama The Nightingale with the sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning has been removed from the start-up plan. The movie was supposed to start on the first day of Christmas, presumably in the hope of Oscar and box-office success of Little Women to repeat. The shooting of the Film has not yet begun.

What is left? Currently, only two Sony movies have a fixed start dates this year in the United States. The one is the Comedy An American Pickle with Seth Rogen and Sarah Snook, the current for the 14.08.2020 is terminated. The other is the animated film Connected family connectsrecognised for the 23.10.2020. War movie Greyhound with Tom Hanks as a Navy captain in the Second world war, yet no new start date has and could theoretically start this year, since the movie is already finished. His original start date was in March, then he was moved to may, then to June, and finally, the start-up plan. Three films however, it is likely the Maximum of what will bring out Sony this year, in addition to the three previous yet. For comparison: in the last three years, Sony published between eleven and thirteen films in U.S. theaters.

Currently Warners are Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 as well as disney’s Mulan the only big blockbusters that are scheduled for this summer. I began to doubt that they will actually appear in July and August, bodies me.

