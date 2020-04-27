Shailene Woodley in the new Drama “Endings, Beginnings”

Shailene Woodley has impressed in her new Film ‘Endings, Beginnings’ with their vulnerability and emotionality.

The 28-year-old actress, who plays in Drake Doremus’ new Film, the young woman, “Daphne”, the feeling between the two friends, “Jack” (Jamie Dornan) and Frank (Sebastian Stan) torn.

Large Praise

Director Doremus was extremely impressed with Shailenes vulnerable Performance: “Every day, I was nervous. I have not seen everything, what she has done, but it really felt like they would push themselves to make something completely different, in comparison to what she’s done previously and in a totally different way,” raved the film-makers to ‘Collider’.

“It was just exciting for me to allow her to create something New. It felt as if it had bared a very vulnerable and emotional, somehow.“

This drives him

It I see him each and every day inspired to, as they have enjoyed and how proud she had been to their performance, so Doremus: “This is what drives me in the Morning out of bed. It’s about working with actors and working with actors who want to do that, you want to be surprised and to surprise themselves. For me this is heaven.“ (Bang)