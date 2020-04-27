Saudi Arabia abolishes death penalty for minors

Source: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As the human rights Committee in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (26. April) on the appointment of king Salman announced, is to be abolished the death penalty for minor offenders now.

Instead of the executions of minor offenders must now reckon with a prison sentence of up to ten years.

In Saudi Arabia, stopped the execution of underage offenders. The appropriate regulation of King Salman the people proclaimed law Committee last Sunday. “The regulation says that those individuals who have been sentenced to the death penalty, because of crimes they committed as minors, not executed may be“ said Awwas Alawwad, President of the state-based human rights Committee, in a press release. Instead of the death penalty there would be for the law-breakers from now on a ten-year prison sentence in a prison for young people.

Whipping as a punishment is abolished

In addition to the execution of minors, the country abolished also the whipping as a punishment. The news Agency AFP reported on appeal of a document of the Supreme court of the ultra-conservative Kingdom. Therefore, the government wants to future compliance with “international human rights standards (for) corporal punishment” to ensure, it says. Previously, the whipping act was regarded as a punishment for homicide, disruption of “public order” as well as extramarital relationships. The whipping man by now Imprisonment or fines or the performance of community service work, replace it.