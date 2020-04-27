Quality Time: Brad Pitt spends more time with his Kids

Brad Pitt (56) is in the seventh dad-heaven! The busy actor sponge recently on a career wave of success and swept several awards – including the coveted Oscar. Due to the current Situation he has now, however, much more leisure time available. As he hours use this precious Extra the best, is for the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”-Star seem to be clear: Now he can focus on his Kids and he enjoys to the full.

The inevitable break of the Golden Globe-winning turns in “Quality Time” with his offspring. He sees his children namely more often than normally. The go at the moment because of all the stay in one place. For Beau it is a “silver lining” in this “crazy time”, to revealed a source Hollywood life. He was even closer than ever before.

While the relationship to his Kids is now so very closely, there was in the past few years, tensions. Angelina Jolie (44), and Pitt led to their separation in 2016, a war of the roses to the custody. Six children has the screen size together with the Hollywood beauty. Now, more and more Unity between the two seems to prevail: Recently, the Ex-celebrity decided Pair for a suitable school for their offspring.

Display

Getty Images Brad Pitt, Actor

Display

Getty Images Actor Brad Pitt

Display

Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 2015

Vote View result



Tips for celebrity flash? Simply E-Mail to: tipps@promiflash.de