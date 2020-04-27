Post Malone covert Nirvana: Stream here is his Tribute concert

This will interest You, too

US Rapper and R’n’B singer Post Malone is a real Nirvana Fan. In the past, he presented his love with reinterpretations of “All Apologies” and “Lithium” proof. Also “Stay Away”face tattoo, he was reported in allusion to the eponymous Nirvana-Song prick. Now he has made a whole tribute Show for his heart-band on the legs. Together with Travis Barker of Blink-182 on drums, Brian Lee on Bass, and Nic Mac on the guitar, he barked through a 15-song Set.

Also interesting

The Nirvana tribute concert is streaming here:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7eaGcIyhPU(/embed)

In front of a bar standing performed in New York in a floral dress and Studded collar, his Version of “Heart-Shaped Box,” “One A Plain” and “Lounge Act”. If he reacted better than previously, Puddle Of Mudd, with their wry “About A Girl”? Under the YouTube Clip a lot of praise for the Post-Malone is located at least. “Real Nirvana-Spirit” writes a User, another declared that “he rocks” and further it says: “His natural voice is much better than Autotune.”

Also interesting

The revenue from the event will be donated to the COVID-19-auxiliary Fund of the “United Nations Foundation”. Google wanted to pull also, with donations of up to five million dollars the same.

HOLLYWOOD’S BLEEDING, Post Malone’s latest Album, was on 6. September 2019 published. Furthermore, the musician is trying currently also in the film business: His acting debut with “Spenser Confidential,” in which he for the 6. March 2020 is to see via Netflix on the side of Mark Wahlberg’s to.

Also interesting





