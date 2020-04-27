Popular Regis can imagine with your MCU-return · KINO.de

After the Russo brothers have expanded the MCU to four movies, they withdrew from the Marvel universe. Now they indicated, however, that a return is not excluded.

The Director Duo Anthony and Joe Russo, the Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is known and popular. Four films have the Russo brothers for the Marvel universe, produced: in 2014, they took over the Director in Captain America’s second solo film, “The Return of the First Avenger” and in 2016 for the third part of “The First Avenger: Civil war”. Also, for “Avengers: Infinity War” acquisitions this Item, came in 2018 in the world in the cinemas. And finally, you were able to “Avengers 4: Endgame”, 2019, with one success after another to celebrate.

Although the Russo brothers returned to the fourth “Avengers”Film of the MCU the back, told Anthony Russo, in an Interview with Esquirehow well the two of you working with Marvel liked: “We were at Marvel for seven whole years, full-time, with a focus on these four films. That was the best time of our lives, we have loved it. We were very proud of our work and also to the cooperation we have had with the Marvel Team. It was great.“

With such laudatory words, a Comeback of Anthony and Joe Russo can’t be ruled out yet. And the confirmed Joe Russo, too, as he responds to the relationship with Kevin Feige and the other producers: “We like to work with Kevin (Feige), Louis (D’esposito), Victoria (Alonso) and everyone at Marvel and we are always waiting for a Chance, again. If the right opportunity comes, I’m sure that we will take you all.“

For the MCU, the brothers already have some ideas in the back of the head

The secret to the success behind “Infinity war” and “Endgame” sees Anthony Russo that he and his brother get involved in their films, respectively, on those: “We had concentrated fully on the previously travelled path to the most spectacular, the most emotional, most satisfying and surprising way that we could imagine. That was our Job in these films. I think we would not be able to do what we have done if we had been thinking about how to do it with the MCU more.“

In spite of this Here-and-Now philosophy, the two Directors have secretly some wishes, what movies would to provide you want the MCU in the future. On the one hand, the brothers have a fondness for Wolverine. A Film about this blade-wielding mutant from the spring, the Russo brothers could be his ticket to the MCU. Also a film adaptation of the Comic series “Secret Wars” would not be averse to Joe and Anthony Russo. In these Comics, many Marvel Hero and villains of the cosmic entity called The Beyonder will be forced to fight on an alien planet against each other.

Far away from the Marvel, working together with MCU-Stars

However, not only for the MCU, the two Directors have a lot of ideas. Since you also have to the actors a good relationship, you work together with them away from Marvel. With the “Thor”actor Chris Hemsworth, the Russo brothers had an appropriate role for the recently released Netflix action Thriller “Tyler Rake: Extraction”. As a mercenary Tyler Rake Chris Hemsworth to rescue a kidnapped boy, but this action turns out to be more dangerous than thought.

With Tom Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has been implemented by the Russo brothers is a different project. In “Cherry”, is yet to appear this year, is Tom Holland, the friendly neighborhood spider-man, but has become a drug-addicted Gangster who suffers from war trauma.

In all of these projects, it will be Anthony and Joe Russo also in the future. We are excited to see which films they can still be realized, and when we have the next Marvel Hit, you see.

