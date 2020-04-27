One hour Nirvana Cover against Corona laut.de News

In a live stream of the Rapper with the interpretations of the Grunge collects several million Euro for Corona-assistance classics.

Austin (ynk) – Actually, Post Malone wanted to land in a Metalcore Band. When Casting the guitar strings pulled him at that time but, he was bent to go home and must now make do with, to be one of the most successful rappers in the world. But sometimes, as he lets out the old passion again and goes into full Rock mode. While his Indie-Pop Song “Circles” is fighting for the title of most durable, the Top Ten Hits of all times, turns on Malone from home with Live Chat-Band to collect, with a Cover-concert donations for the Corona-crisis. Who could you?so better cover than the Jesus of the angsty boys and girls in the world, Kurt Cobain

With a floral dress, Travis Barker on the Drums and a Setlist without “Smells Like Teen Spirit” suggests the Post is also very solid through the one and a half hours of Nirvana Material. A whopping 4.2 million dollars was able to drum up the action together. Who does not want to look at the piece, you can convince a couple of Highlights of how to meet the rap star of the Grunge has become icon: