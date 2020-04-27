New on Amazon Prime Video: Hard Action with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham – but there is a catch – cinema News

Amazon Prime Video has added the “The Expendables”trilogy to the deal for Prime subscribers. Of part 1 and 2, there is not the FSK-18-summaries of part 3 – the came Yes, but after all, even with the age rating of 16 years in the cinema.

Metropolitan Film Export

On the weekend, Amazon Prime Video replenishment for all Fans of hearty Action, and Sylvester Stallone has taken to the program:

From now on, customers of Amazon Prime-all three “The Expendables”parts without additional costs for retrieval.

There are, what relates to the hardness of the Action, but in one of the movies a little hook: “The Expendables 3” is not in the uncut FSK 16-version available, however, as the FSK-18-Extended-Director’s-Cut in the Abo – in this case, the Action is not quite as hard.

The FSK-18 Version with the exact title “The Expendables 3 – A Man’s Job – Extended Director’s Cut”, there are also at Amazon, however, Prime themselves to pay their customers for it: The loan at Prime* it costs € 2.99 in SD and 3.98 Euro, HD, Buy as a Blu-ray, DVD or digital Downloadcan * you the movie, of course.

These versions of “The Expendables”movies are included in the Prime subscription:

“The Expendables” – FSK-16 version (cut) *, Director’s Cut FSK 18 *

*, * “The Expendables 2” – FSK-18 version (uncut) *

* “ The Expendables 3 – A Man’s Job “ – FSK-16 version (uncut theatrical version) *

The Expendables 4 Is Coming””?

Three parts Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li and co. have been kicked and blasted. However, “The Expendables 3” is now already six years, and Fans are asking: Will “Expendables 4”, of the always time the speech is still to come?

This is according to the current state, unfortunately, continues to be uncertain. Although many of those Involved claiming their interest in a continuation and that the work would soon be started. The last Road-actor Randy Couture with language, for example, is Great-in the beginning of March 2020 The Action Elite about his hope that the project will still get in the spring of 2020, the green light – but Definite he, too, did not know this.

“The Expendables Go To Hell”

After all, there should be a Sequel in a slightly different Form – namely, as a Comic. In “The Expendables Go To Hell” make the hero a trip into Fantasy-realms. After the Team is around killed by Stallone’s Barney Ross in a bet, it is namely in hell and takes on it with new, pretty monstrous challenges. An insight into the project you get here, on the Crowdfunding page Indiegogo.

New on Netflix: A “Avengers: Endgame”-Reunion with Chris Hemsworth and other Highlights of the coming week

*The Links to the offer from Amazon is so-called Affiliate Links. In the case of a purchase through these Links we receive a Commission.