Netflix secures new Sherlock movie with Stranger Things & The Witcher-Stars

The whole world knows the stories of Super-Detective Sherlock Holmes, but did you know that he has a little sister? “Stranger Things”-Star Millie Bobby Brown has nabbed the role in the movie that Netflix has secured.

Enola Holmes is the sister of the famous big brother, Sherlock Holmes, and you will soon be the film’s heroine. Although the movie was supposed to originally come to the cinema, due to the current Situation, Netflix has handles, however, and the rights secured.

The adventure film is set to 16. Birthday of Enola. In this time, her mother disappears, but her big brother, played by “The Witcher”-Star Henry Cavill, would you prefer to see in the school as in the case of the investigation of this case. In spite of this, the aspiring detective grabs firmly her things and travels to London to search for her mother.

What time is the movie to the Netflix library is added, is not yet known.

For Apple TV owners, we have a tip. Since the 21. April 2020, the “Fraggles are going to” again.

The beloved Stars of the classic 80s series, Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, uncle Traveling Matt, meet again for new stories and classic Fraggle Songs that show everyone how we are all connected by friendship. The Fraggles like are caves in various Parts of the Fraggle Rock, but you can still find ways together to have Fun, with music, stupid, special guests and of course the help of the devices called by the industrious Doozers – loving Doozertubes come.