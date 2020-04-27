Mickey Rourke: the movie done in spite of Corona

Mickey Rourke was able to make his new Film in spite of the Corona-crisis.
‘Warhunt’, which tells the story of some American soldiers in the Second world war, to do a secret Mission in the black forest, was filmed in Latvia. The shooting, in spite of the current global pandemic could be easily done. Compared with ‘Variety’ told Mickey about the work on Set: “I came to Riga to work. And this COVID-19-thing was so out of control, but all were great.” Cast and Crew kept to the security conditions, in order to prevent an outbreak of the disease during the shoot. Also in the mask of security arrangements had to be made. These were previously approved by the Latvian government.
Meanwhile, the cinema the year 2020 is rather a sad state of Affairs: Almost daily the premiere to be postponed dates for long-awaited films, since the filming or Post-production will be completed. Warner Bros. has decided, for example, to bring the Biopic ‘King Richard’ the father of Venus and Serena Williams, as well as the ‘Sopranos’film adaptation of ‘The Many Saints of Newark until 2021 in the cinemas. Not a few Hollywood actors are ill in addition to COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, both of which are on the mend. When the dream factory can back to work as usual record, is probably still in the stars.