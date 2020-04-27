Mickey Rourke: the movie done in spite of Corona

‘Warhunt’, which tells the story of some American soldiers in the Second world war, to do a secret Mission in the black forest, was filmed in Latvia. The shooting, in spite of the current global pandemic could be easily done. Compared with ‘Variety’ told Mickey about the work on Set: “I came to Riga to work. And this COVID-19-thing was so out of control, but all were great.” Cast and Crew kept to the security conditions, in order to prevent an outbreak of the disease during the shoot. Also in the mask of security arrangements had to be made. These were previously approved by the Latvian government.