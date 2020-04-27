Matrix 4 Keanu Reeves: Iconic villain plans return

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are allowed to travel back into the Matrix, but what about Joe Pantoliano? The character actor played with Cypher, one of the most memorable minor characters in the Matrix, but in the Cast of the Matrix 4, lacking any trace of him.

And please do not write now in the comments that Cypher is dead. This is for all of us, and Joe Pantoliano aware of – but no reason not to strive for a role in the Sequel to the Science-Fiction series.

Matrix 4 without a Cypher? Not when it comes to Joe Pantoliano

In a Podcast Pantoliano has recently about its efforts to Return to the Matrix Franchise spoken. Reminder: Cypher belongs in the first part of the series for the Crew of the Nebuchadnezzar to Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). Dissatisfied with the life outside the Matrix, he betrays Morpheus to Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving), to be re-plugged in. Before his wish can be fulfilled, Cypher killed by Tank (Marcus Chong).

In the ReelBlend-Podcast by cinema blend, Joe Pantoliano was asked whether he has upon his return in Bad Boys 3 again like in the Matrix. To do this, he said, that he to return interested and the Director Lana Wachowski even has suggested:

I’ve advertised for it, believe me. I small messages to Lana sent and you asked, without an answer.

© Warner Bros. Joe Pantoliano as Cypher in the Matrix

Pantoliano gave himself in the same Podcast to keep in mind:

I doubtthat you will bring me back.

Too many hopes, we should not make us, in spite of the small Casting campaign of Joe Pantoliano so. Cyphers Characters-Death alone a return should not, however, get in the way. After all, Neo and Trinity don’t have grass blessed in Matrix Revolutions, the Time, what are Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss stop on the Set of the Matrix 4 on a motorcycle through the area.

Matrix 4: mix of new Stars and old friends in the Cast

A triftigerer reason could be, instead, that Cypher has fulfilled its function in a Matrix and a return from the dead of his memorable Conversion to the traitor – including the famous Steak-monologue – the only harm would be.

For Joe Pantoliano, however, it would be a further return to one of his most famous roles, after he fought in the beginning of the year in Bad Boys For Life as Captain Howard, the (sparse) hair above Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence).

To the Returnees from the Science-Fiction trilogythat took place in 1999 , beginning, include, in addition to Reeves and Moss also Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), and the Merovingian-starring Lambert Wilson. Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, and several others come across as newcomers to the Cast of the Matrix 4.

The production of the Matrix 4 rests, meanwhile, due to the consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic. As a cinema release of the remains 20. May 2021. Lana Wachowski takes this time without her sister directed and wrote the screenplay together with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas).

Wouldn’t see your Cypher in the Matrix 4?