Kelly Osbourne: Emotional reunion with brother Jack

Emotional reunion with family Osbourne! Kelly Osbourne (35) has shared a Video on Instagramthat shows you and your brother , Jack (34) in a very intimate hug. The daughter of rock musician Ozzy Osbourne (71, “Ordinary Man”) could not see their family for a few weeks, because it was suspected to be the Coronavirus infected. Now the 35-Year-old got the test result and was able to breathe a sigh of relief – it was negative.





“OMG, ( … ), I was tested, I’m Covid-negative, and was finally able to hug my brother,” said Kelly Osbourne. “Unfortunately, I was exposed to the Virus and showed symptoms, because my brother suffers from MS and my father has Parkinson’s disease, and they told me I should get tested.” In the short Clip brother Jack jokingly and with a high voice Céline Dion’s (52) smashes “My Heart Will Go On”.





Parents visit only with a safety distance





Last month, Kelly Osbourne visited her parents, Ozzy and Sharon (67), had to keep a large safety distance and all wore masks. “Today, I saw my parents for the first Time in almost three weeks! Even if I was not allowed to hug them… at this point I’ll take what I can get”, the 35-Year-old at the end of March wrote on Instagram a photo that shows them all at the Pool. “It’s good for you and you are for the time being, safe and sound. (…) We will get through this together, ( … ), ” said the presenter and singer.













