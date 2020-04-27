Kanye West: From the beggar to the billionaire

In 2016, he begged Mark Zuckerberg and wanted to repay its $ 53 million debt, now Kanye West has been appointed in fact, to the billionaire.

From the beggar to the billionaire?

“I write to you this, my brothers, while I still have $ 53 million of personal debt. Please pray that we will overcome the. This is my true heart,” said Kanye West in February of 2016, via Twitter and was a little later to the famous Facebook founder. “Mark Zuckerberg, invest a billion in the ideas of Kanye West,” he wrote on the micro-blog service down -.

Fittingly, countless people have made about four times the father is funny and also Stars such as Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell used the Hashtag “Pray for Kanye” …

Wife Kim Kardashian to have in the end helped to settle his debts. “Sorry I’m late to the Party, but I was busy with my video game-check to transfer about 80 million to redeem and 53 million to our joint account”, she joked a little later:

sorry I’m late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

The billionaire appointed

To wallow in his self-pity, the Rapper then continuously to his adidas collaboration, the brand Yeezy and created a Label, which was the world’s been hyped. And that was so successful and the reason that you are appointed to Kanye West now a billionaire. The confirmed at least get the business magazine Forbes, which his financial records to the face and now the title had been awarded. Around 140 million US dollars, he is said to have alone taken in 2019, thanks to the Yeezy-sales and should, therefore, be incredible 1.26 billion US dollars.

“Kanye West is officially a billionaire. When we rolled out West last summer on the Cover of Forbes, and us with his incredible success with Yeezy involved, he seemed to be satisfied,” – said in the press release. In addition, you not have wanted to describe him at the time as a billionaire because she had no evidence – what is the father of four children, of course, change. “Yesterday, the Team of Hip-Hop Superstars us, in our opinion, the authentic numerical insight into Kanye’s, Inc. given the evidence of his billionaire status – mainly thanks to its 100 percent participation at the Yeezy-sneakers-Empire. (…) Kanye West’s ‘Yeezy’-income of 140 million U.S. dollars, while a share of around 1.4 billion US dollars, but the are private, highly illiquid at $ 1.4 billion. Our rule of thumb for such private assets is values, at least ten percent to be deducted. The so there are 1.26 billion US dollars.”

In addition to West Mr Jay-Z is in the Other in the list of billionaires. The husband of Beyonce got in June 2019, the Status, and was the first Hip-Hop artists, which this was managed. Fittingly, he owns, among other things, Uber shares in the amount of $ 70 million, its successful Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse Cognac and the Power of the Streaming service TIDAL. If he is overtaken by Kanye soon?!