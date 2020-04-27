In the case of Netflix, you can expect to now have two WWE-news · KINO.de

Thanks to Netflix Wrestling can Fans of every age: The Streaming service now has a Wrestling movie, and a Wrestling series in the offer.

On Netflix there are two new products for large and small Wrestling Fans. Together with the WWE published Netflix the movie “My WWE Main Event“. In the family Comedy, the 11-year-old Leo (Seth Carr) discovers a magical mask. With the help of his new accessories, the little Boy is suddenly super strong. The Wrestling mask is not helping him, however, only the school bullies in their place. No, she is also his Ticket to the big Wrestling fame. If the Little one manages to be its own Main Event in the Ring, you can see now on Netflix.

Who needs the 100-minute Film even more Wrestling Action, can directly Netflix the-new-series “The Big Show Show“ stream. Since 6. April 2020 has found Wrestling legend, Big Show, aka Paul Wight, the Streaming giants have a new home. Instead of his Wrestling colleagues, must say the 48-Year-old in his own series in his family. Since his wife and three daughters have to Say. In eight episodes, each with 30 minutes of 2.13 meters great Wrestler from a very different side is shown. The new Trailer for the Netflix series you will find here.

Yet more Wrestling in the Stream

For Fans of combat sports, Netflix also offers the Hit series “GLOW”. The “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” are experienced at the beginning at all. With much courage, wit, hard Training, and totally cliché characters, it get the women to gain a real fan base. The Netflix series was inspired by the real wrestlers that made it in the 80s with a name.

A true story by Saraya-Jade Bevis, better known by her Wrestling name is Kate. The 27-year-old Briton was signed in 2011 contract with the WWE, only three years later, she was at the age of 21 the youngest of the “Divas Championship”winner. Your life was made into a film in 2019 in the Comedy “Fighting with My Family”. In addition to the Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh – she plays Paige – shines the movie with “Game of Thrones” Star Lena Headey and Wrestling legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ().

