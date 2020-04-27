“Hunger games”Prequel is coming to the cinema

19. May appears The hunger games X: The song of bird and snake. The history of the Hunger Games trilogy will be eagerly anticipated. And as the film Studio Lionsgate announced, you will see the Story soon in the cinema, as The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The success of crew on Board

The omens are good: The Studio was able to commit to Director Francis Lawrence, screenwriter Michael Arndt and producer Nina Jacobson. All three have helped to make the “old” parts of absolute blockbusters to.

From villain, the Hero is suddenly

The new history is to be found in Hunger GamesUniverse instead, on Katniss Everdeen you wait but, unfortunately, in vain. Because the Story takes place 68 years before her adventure. The Hero of the new Storyline, the 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is. Yes, that’s right Snow, later President, and by Donald Sutherland was presented belongs to:. Snow, to hate the one you love, is suddenly the new carrier of sympathy. No wonder that Fans worldwide are excited to see how the author Suzanne Collins is not the point.

The success story of the Hunger Games

Sozanne Collins published from 2008 to 2010 Hunger GamesBook trilogy for young people, and stormed to the worldwide bestseller.

Jennifer Lawrence handle for the cinema screen to the bow and arrow. As a heroine Katniss Everdeen, she helped the film Studio to three billion dollars grossed in the film series in the world.

(L’essentiel)