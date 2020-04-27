How rich the Rapper is, really?: Kanye West according to Forbes, now a billionaire – entertainment

Not satisfied with the “Forbes”estimated his fortune: Rapper and self-proclaimed Triple-billionaire Kanye West. Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com





Kanye West is allowed to call according to “Forbes” is now finally a billionaire. But that’s not enough for the Rapper. He was, allegedly, significantly richer.

Kanye West (42, “Graduation”) was recently appointed by the “Forbes”magazine officially a billionaire. However, instead of an Accolade, the award for the American Rapper is more of a lèse-majesté. According to “Forbes” have complained to West about itthat his fortune has been estimated at $ 1.3 billion – is classified as too low. In an angry message, he should have contacted the magazine: “It’s not a billion. There are 3.3 billion dollars, since no one can count on ‘Forbes’.”





A long dispute with “Forbes”

“Forbes” is calculated for the new Ranking of the value of its assets, which has been generated accordingly to a large extent by the Sneaker brand, Yeezy, from albums sales, and the record label GOOD Music.

The dispute over the billion mark between “Forbes” and Kanye West began last year, when the magazine refused to accept a claim for Wests due to insufficient evidence. West apparently felt offended: “to ask Me to translate that somehow, in Numbers, is like asking your grandmother how the exact recipe of the cake is.” In November, Forbes was clear then to the musicians in the list, should he have been proven to comply with the necessary criteria: “We assure you, Kanye, we’re watching you closely – if you make it, you’re the First to know.”

The 42-Year-old finally landed on the book Cover, but not in the desired Range Ranking. The husband of Reality Star Kim Kardashian West (39) raised 890 million dollars were not enough. Kanye West is not the first Rapper to make it to the iconic list: Jay-Z (50) was given this honor already in the summer of 2019.