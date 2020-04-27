German film prize: Eight Lola’s for “systems busters” – The Gala is without example

Es is the 70. Film award night, an anniversary. The actor Edin Hasanovic, however, is not on the football field stage at the Palais at the radio tower in front of 3000 festively Dressed and celebration willingly Tuned. Hasanović is in a circle of about 15 meters in diameter, surrounded by five large screens are placed.

From the gaps in between staring him five lenses, operated by five camera people. Makes six people to bring the holiday of German cinema over the stage, which is. Plus three others, will come to the we still. In any case, not 3000.

The Gala of the German film prize, in a state of emergency without an audience Source: Florian Liedel/Deutsche Filmakademie e. V.

Edin Hasanovic waiting for Ingo Zamperoni ended the issues of the day in Hamburg and makes him, according to Berlin-Adlershof, from where the GDR came to check. From where the consignment is to come, with hardly a had expected, so much has been cancelled, so much more important now than the navel-gazing of the glamour industry.

Also this event was in the balance, hardly a concept was written, it made the pandemic development obsolete, and the RBB took up to two weeks before the Show, until he received from the Rest of the ARD the green light. But this is not just navel-gazing, it is also the self-assurance of an endangered species of cinema.

Kisses are just thrown

There is a photo from the 20. March with the state Minister of Culture Monika Grütters, the film Academy President Ulrich Matthes, whose Chairman of the Board, Benjamin Herrmann and their managing Director, Anne Leppin, as they announce the nominations, and the four of them standing closely shoulder-to-shoulder. Just four weeks ago. How long back the seems to be?

It is, of course, always to the not-Allowed approach. Hasanovic and the Steadycam operator (that is, Person number seven) to deliver a distance-Jojo, the one on the other, the back – and Vice versa. The Laudator Charly Hübner to a call Hasanovic from the screen distance, “I kiss you!”, and this time it’s not a Phrase, but an expression of a desire for closeness.

And “System, Sprenger“ the movie that will be in the end the big winner Is the not of a girl who wants to stay at home, all in a panic, keeping them at a distance and yell, when someone in the face, holds? Previously, we had interpreted the psychological, and now it gets an entirely unintentional, physical Dimension.

Edin Hasanovic has moderated two years ago, this Gala, and “what a naive, young man,” he says about himself. Would not have passed the permanent tightrope walk this Evening. The Edin 2020 is, to a large extent. How many jokes one can pull for viewers, which it is not in the mood to Joke?

Gags need the response of an audience, but here Hasanovic is alone with a couple of masked figures. Iris Berben, the a guest appearance lying in the Studio, puts it: “it’s unusual without applause.”

Dare and a few others in Person to the Studio, Ronald Zehrfeld, Fahri Yardim, Jannis Niewöhner, Monika Grütters, Matthes, always up-to-Corona-distance.

The evening is a lesson for the limits of digital connectivity. We all stuck now in video conferences and see that they work technically, but felt that an essential Dimension of the communication going on.

The technicians of the RBB back in the truck, in front of the Studio door to make a labour of Hercules; of eight lines, you can switch on at the same time, but in the course of the Evening, you need to create image links in around 100 living room, across Germany, to Los Angeles (where the jazz singer Gregory Porter contributes a Song), in the Ukraine (where Wotan Wilke Möhring bored, for some unexplained reason), and to Vancouver, where the “systems busters”-Director Nora began not to scheidt’s shooting a movie with Sandra Bullock turns (or more precisely, because of the is interrupted).

More complex than Lady Gaga’s “One World”

It is the most ambitious piece of Corona-Live-project, much more complex than Lady Gaga’s “One World”-Unlock. Almost everything goes well, apart from the fact that the image freezes, as Fingscheidt to learn that you became the best Director. Dozens of Spot headlights do their Best to make the most out of the semi-darkness a mysterious room, although only the five screens and a few scattered props, including an old yellow phone booth, a street lamp, and the table of the DJ Marco (Person number eight), is to replace the film orchestra Babelsberg, but rather goes down.

The gratitude-litanies be unwound in this exceptional situation, the eleven-year-old system breaker Helena Zengel – as best actress nominated – it already has it. Often the looks in the home environment are more interesting.

Helena sits in a civic, normal kitchen, the best actress in a supporting role Gabriela Maria Schmeide (also known as “systems busters”) has been placed in front of a Wallpaper with the edge of a forest and a river motif, the best camera man Yoshi Heimrath (for “Berlin Alexanderplatz”) occurs in front of a flashing Disco wall on the ends, which could come from the Film. Sandra Hüller, one of the laudator inside, plugged in a tightly framed image between a massive buffet and a gold-framed paintings.

Albrecht Schuch is honored for his role in “systems busters” as best actor Source: Port au Prince Pictures GmbH

The most beautiful staging of comes Edgar Reitzthe honor award winner; no wonder, he has learned all of the film trades from the bottom up. He sits, well illuminated, in front of a blue curtain, left behind him a bouquet of flowers in a Vase, to the left of him, a bottle of wine in the bucket.

A beautiful still-life, in the life of the Clarissa from the “home coming, as his wife, Salome Kammer (“) the image enters, kisses there and with him, a toast to the cinema of the future is applying.

“Systems busters” has earned the Best Film of the year and the seven other Lola’s, “Berlin Alexanderplatz” you would have more than the five allowed, which he got. And one of them has beaten the bridge between the two: Albrecht Schuch, honored as best actor for “systems busters” and as best supporting actor in “Berlin Alexanderplatz”.

At the end of a dog running on Edin Hasanovic, it is the first physical contact after two and a half hours. And then number nine, the notary, who brought the sealed envelopes and all the time quietly in a dark corner of the sat is yet to come.