Fashion trends + News: Anna Wintours Familiar writes tell-all book

27. April 2020

A friend of US Vogue editor Anna Wintour writes tell-all book

In his memoirs, “The Chiffon Trenches” (in English: “Chiffon trenches”) of André Leon Talley, 70, no good hair at his once close friend and Boss, Anna Wintour, 70. His tell-all book will appear only in September, but as the “Daily Mail” reported, already some Details known. Anna Wintour has a long history as a hard-hitting and ice-cold Business woman – not for nothing was she the model for the nasty magazine-the Boss in “The devil wears Prada”. This reputation seems to confirm her former Confidant now.

They met through their joint cooperation in “Vogue”. But in 2018, broke the close and decades-long friendship. According to Talley, this was self-inflicted Wintour: you should have failed, because he “was too old, too overweight, too uncool” for you. In his tell-all book, he writes: “it is against all people immune, have no Power or not famous.” And further: “she has made the people to be their best friends, taking in their field to the highest positions. Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Mr. and Mrs. George Clooney are friends. I’m no longer of value.” Even after his employment at the magazine and Talley have performed furthermore, Interviews on the red carpet for the “Vogue”. But at the Met Gala in 2018 he was replaced for this comment: “After decades of loyalty and friendship Anna should have had the decency and the kindness have to call me or to send me an E-Mail, in which it is stated: ‘Andre, I think we’ve had a wonderful run with your Interviews, but we will try something New’.” However, don’t be this type of human-friendliness, the “unscrupulous” Anna Wintour is apparently “capable of”. This friendship have left in the fashion journalists “emotional and psychological scars”.

