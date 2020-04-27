Eminem donated food to Detroit hospital

Also Eminem makes his contribution to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Rapper has let the staff from the Henry Ford Health System-hospital in Detroit to eat of the “Mom’s Spaghetti” to come. Via “Instagram” to thank the staff at him.

You wrote: “Our heroes of the health care system have lost themselves in the excellent Spaghetti from our Detroit Eminem. Many thanks that you have given our team members a special meal.“

Several Stars such as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as well as Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have surprised your local hospital with a meal.

Photo: (c) Universal Music