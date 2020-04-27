Dogs photo from Corona-quarantine-viral – His fate is also due to many celebrities

Corona-quarantine can be quite lonely at the top. What is particularly sad about bulldog Big Poppa is. Your Twitter photo viral and touched the Stars.

Rashida Ellis posted in Twitter a photo of your sad dog .

a photo of your . Bulldog Big Poppa must be because of the Corona-Pandemic to stay in the apartment and is sad.

must be because of the to stay in the apartment and is sad. The snapshot is in the social media* viral.

Atlanta/Munich – The Coronavirus Pandemic has all in the handle. Not only the people but also the animals. On the net a picture of one now Dog showed up, the suffers from, on the one hand, apparently, particularly among the limitations in everyday life and on the other hand, shows that even a four-legged feelings.

Coronavirus: Twitter-photo of the bulldog Big Poppa goes viral

As Rashida Ellis from Atlanta in the US state of Georgia a photo of your Bulldog made it in Twitter published, should you have no idea what triggers for a wave of this snapshot. It shows your three year old bull Mastiff “Big Poppa” on the balcony behind the grille, sitting, with views to the front, and it would appear that the eyes are closed. The strong befaltete snout hangs just below the ears. Previously, another was already Image of a sad dog viral.

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

The photo makes it quite clear: This dog, the quarantine is like the little woman in Corona, suffers. About the photo Ellis wrote: Big Poppa was so sad today. I think he misses it, play with the children in the house. He can only see them from the balcony.“ Other people came in the Corona-crisis on the crazy idea of making a “toilet paper tree” to breed.

Sad dog in Coronavirus-quarantine: Even Stars have pity

Ellis found the Tweet on Tuesday (21.4.) online, three days later, have yet more than 813.000 User, almost 92.000 Time he has been until then retweeted. Even the Stars show their sympathy with US-talk master Ellen DeGeneres about wrote “Remains at home. Flatten the curve. Do it for Big Poppa.“

Stay inside. Flatten this curve. Do it for Big Poppa. https://t.co/q2c9GYZMgN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 22, 2020

“Game of Thrones”-Star Maisie Williams wrote: “It is not to sound dramatic but I would literally die for Big Poppa.”

not being dramatic but I would literally die for big poppa — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) April 22, 2020

“My dog sits in the same boat. It made him so sad, people go to can not meet,“ wrote comedian Ashley Nicole Black.

My dogs are in the same boat. It makes her so sad not to get pet by the people we pass on our walks. And she’s tired of me. Lol — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) April 22, 2020

*tz.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.