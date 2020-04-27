Demi Lovato cancels the contact with Selena Gomez

Earlier, they were inseparable, now it’s all over: Demi Lovato confirmed that the friendship with Selena Gomez is over.

For years, Demi were Lovato and Selena Gomez good friends and were together for “Disney” countless times since Childhood, in front of the camera. Even in this January, after the appearance of Demi at the Grammys, supported Sel, the singer wrote on social media: “I there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiring and worthy of this Moment, was a wish. Demi, I’m so happy for You. I thank You for Your courage and Your bravery.” Now Demi Lovato has expressed to the words of your colleague in your new Interview in Harper’s Bazaar. But the words addressed to Selena Gomez and the Public, were different than expected.

“If you have someone to grow up, will always have love for him. But I’m not friends with Selena Gomez. I wish you all the Best.” Confusing words, after the “Rare”-singer has praised her colleague after the Grammys, so. It’s Demis was the first public appearance after her near fatal Overdose in July of 2018. The former child stars were once close friends who appeared together in “Barney & Friends” and have been around the same time, “the Disney Channel”Stars.

Demi Lovato has no more contact to Sel



Selena Gomez is not the only former Disney Channel colleague, the Demi Lovato the cold shoulder gets. The singer, who had struggled in the past with severe depression and drug use, also confirmed that she has no more contact to your “Camp Rock”Co-Stars, the Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick. To merely a former ‘Disney’ Star Demi still a good ratio. With Miley Cyrus, the singer is a friend as very well. “She is fantastic, and I love you all and will love you always, always. But I think she’s kind of the Only one from this time, I’ll stay in touch,” raved Demi about the former “Hannah Montana”actress. Recently, the two talked in Miley’s talk show “Bright Minded”.

There they talked, among other things, the past and the audience got a deep insight into the shadow side of the celebrity existence. To her longtime Ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama Demi Lovato canceled the contact. The Couple spent six years together, before it is separated in 2016. “I’m really happy for him and wish him only the Best, but we are not in the life of the other. I think I needed that, because I had to learn to manage on their own,” said the singer. Hopefully it is Demi Lovato now in the circle of your loved ones better.