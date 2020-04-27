Coronavirus: Minister of justice, Zadic announces Job-Offensive with justice officials

Minister Of Justice, Alma Zadić and Frederick king, Director-General for prison, inform currently about news in this area of the prison.

To stressed at the beginning the Minister the importance of the penal system for the rehabilitation and the role of officials in this area. The 3,300 judicial awake the first point of contact for the prisoners to be civil servants and would be characterized by competence, but also empathy.

The personnel situation was, however, tense for years. What lead to this, “that we could be our vision of a humanistic prison system the greatest efforts to meet”.

Therefore, the Ministry of justice will today launch a job offensive in the prison system. “Now we can train 176 applicants, and occupy”, so Zadić. 110 positions in the Executive service, and the remaining as a clerk, and lawyers. In the medium term, 300 new employees from all occupational groups to be recruited, these should be actively sought. The Minister of justice, also encouraged “especially women” to apply, as in the case of women in the justice guard, “we are lagging far behind something”.

Also the body is created of a “Recruiting Officers” to the profession offensive to imagine. The Austrian Ministry of justice has, after all, a “secure employer”, of a safe, crisis-proof Jobs offer.

All the information, justice.gv.to be found at/job offensive.

In addition, Zadić announced rights offices in prisons to deal with legal issues. So a rise should guard the opportunity for Judicial officers to be created. You will work to ensure that the Position of the Director of the Institution will in future be open to these officers, so Zadić.