Corona: nail Studio-closed – help with gel nails looking for

Berlin. Out-growing approaches, ungezupfte eyebrows and now break-off end of gel nails – beauty technically brings the Corona-crisis, for some, undreamt-of challenges. Since mid-April, the number of search queries has increased to “what time is nail open studios again” strong, such as Google Trends shows. The combination of the search words “gel nails” and “Corona” was also a lot of. And: How to remove the gel nails yourself, was all the 5000 percent more likely to be searched than to on-the-Corona-times – interest was striking often to the West of the Republic. Federal and state governments were at 22. March agreed to close also cosmetic salons as nail studios and hairdressers.

But why the excitement? The chic nails from the Studio need to be replenished every couple of weeks, and when things get polished up. Many a user complains in the social media so that your nails “like a bitch” look. Another asks, in the light of the store openings: “Okay but can I have my rancid gel nails also renew??? Where are the answers?”. On Facebook, the number of Posts on the topic gel nails, it jumped to the end of March, like crowd tangle Search shows.

Even celebrities have problems with their long gel nails

Beauty magazines and women’s magazines during the tips on how to remove home the nails or grow Out can at least conceal it – in order to have time to rates equal to, perhaps rather the fingers of it. Hard only when, as in the case of some users on Twitter and Facebook, in the meantime, every touch of the nails hurts, or together with the nail also the fear of the cancel and the Tearing of the natural nail grows. There must be well-created but with a nail file, foil, and nail Polish remover Hand.

The Problem also makes US Superstars’t Stop: a Self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner (22) is actually well-known for their unusual and long finger nails. In an Instagram Story, you showed recently significantly shorter bright painted nails and announced to have Fallen to the natural Look found – and may want to stick with it.

dpa