Blatant Change in TikTok for young people!

TikTok, the Trend-App is currently in the world. More than 800 million Users use TikTok and download funny Clips high. Most of the users of the App are minor. For this reason, there will be a stark Change in TikTok. 30. April, allows Users to send under 16 years of age, no private Messages or receive. Only User 16 can write messages. And it’s for a good reason!

Therefore, the Change will take place!

Longer the App was in the review, because there are many generous young people dancing in skimpy Outfits and, for this reason, many Phädophile on the App to hang around. So TikTok wants to take action against Cyber bullying, but also against Cyber-Grooming. The latter means that adults pose as children or teenagers, and so contact with other Minors to build up. The Change now means that there will be no age restriction in the case of TikTok, as first suspected. Teenagers are allowed to upload with the supervision of their parents still Videos. However, you should never forget that the Videos everybody can watch – not only peers, but also older men with evil intentions.

TikTok is a Trend for Celebrities!

The Stars frolicking in TiKTok. Just in the Corona quarantine Stars such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Shawn have turned Mendes Videos, and private insights in your life. Know? The most successful TikTok-Star in the world is Charli D’amelio. The 15-Year-old founded your channel is only 9 months and already has 50 million subscriptions. Her sister Dixie and her parents are really famous on TikTok. Here you can find out all about the peak: TikTok-Star Charli D’amelio: This Video made it to No. 1 on TikTok!