Bakkt’s second CEO to leave the company

Bakkt, the crypto-subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), suffered last week after the resignation of CEO Mike Blandina their second high-profile exit. While the institutionalization of the crypto-currency remains a Vision, make more empty promises and misplaced hype, the integrity of Bakkt as the company in question.

Third leader in four months

As reported by Bloomberg, announced Blandia at the Bitcoin futures exchange after only four months. He will now go to J. P. Morgan to lead its Department for payment technology.

As Blandia came in December 2019, as CEO, to Bakkt, he vowed to explore the Expansion of the market in key markets to oversee, newer product offerings, and even a private customer application for everyday payments. Previously Blandia at PayPal and Google.

The new CEO of Bakkt David Clifton, who was previously on the ICE as head of M&A and integrations work.

Promises and hot air?

Previously, Blandia, Kelly replaced Loeffler, the recently in the headlines, because she had made on the basis of insider information, millions on the stock market. Loeffler has been praised in the years 2018-19 extensively to ensure that they had introduced prior to their taking office, institutional instruments for the crypto-currency market. But Bakkt’s bad, not existential performance in recent months has raised larger questions – are interested in the institutions at all to the Bitcoin exposure?

Crypto-Fans considered Bakkt once considered the “Killer app” of Bitcoin. The popular crypto-commentator Scott Melker tweeted:

The @Bakkt news is arguably the most bullish event for institutional investors in the history of bitcoin. PHYSICALLY delivered futures (require the holder to either produce actual bitcoin or take delivery from the exchange) backed by the New York Stock Exchange. We are maturing. — The Wolf Of All Streets (@Scott melker) August 16, 2019

Since its introduction in September 2019 Bakkt, however, has no significant metric value or application, with which you could boast of. In the first hour of trading after the market launch, only five contracts changed hands. At the end of the session, only 28 contracts were traded – a number that was smaller than that of the worse-placed crypto-exchanges.

The main selling point of exchange – the physically settled Bitcoin Futures turned out to be a disappointing Farce. According to reports, only 63 percent of the contracts are denominated in the digital currency.

Myth: Bakkt futures fully backed by bitcoin. Reality: Bakkt futures 37% backed by the dollar or treasuries. pic.twitter.com/m9Gww7SP8v — Alex Krüger (@Krug macro) December 2, 2019

The daily volumes of Bakkt remain at a low level and all of the developments regarding the much-vaunted Starbucks application seem to be buried. Most of the people had expected that Bitcoin prices would rise after the introduction, significantly, had to be in for a Surprise:

The currency fell in the coming months, just a day after the introduction of Bakkt to 50 percent.

Between a rotating door of managers, low volumes, lack of mobile applications, lies about the daily Bitcoin-billing, a former Executive, who was allegedly involved in insider trading and questionable margin declarations worthy Bakkt don’t get better than an unregulated crypto exchange.

Sunday, 26. April 2020

