Bad news for Fans of Robert Pattinson: “The Batman” comes later to the movies – cinema-News

Cinema release in 2021 The Corona-crisis is to blame: "the Batman"Fans have to wait longer until the new adventure of the Saviour of Gotham comes to a movie.

From vampire to bat: As the successor of Ben Affleck Robert Pattinson following in very large footsteps. As a new avenger of justice, you can see him in “The Batman”, however, only in October 2021. Photo: Antony Jones/Getty Images

The Video was not even a Minute long, in the case of “Batman”Fans, it was, nevertheless,

for nervous tingling: the Director of The upcoming movie adventure, “The Batman”, Matt

Reeves, granted in February in a short Clip for a first look at the black

Avenger of Gotham. Accompanied with menacing-sounding music, the Video, Robert

Pattinson, who embodies for the first time the DC heroes. How Pattinson in the role

power should actually be in June of next year in the cinemas – now

has moved the film’s release, however, on October 2021. Due to the Corona-crisis

had to the in January started filming to be interrupted a few weeks ago.

Prestigious role for Pattinson

At the new plant of the “Planet of the apes”directed by Reeves is already filed for 2015.

A long time it was unclear whether Ben Affleck takes over for the fourth Time in the role of Bruce Wayne,

but then the actor hung the cloak permanently on the nail, and the search

according to a new main cast members began. In mid-2019, it was finally confirmed that

“Twilight”Star Pattinson will take on the prestigious role.

In addition to Pattinson, among other things, Jeffrey Wright, playing the role of the Commissioner, are in the Film

Gordon takes over, and Paul Dano, Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis. In addition,

slips “Big Little Lies”Star Zoe Kravitz in the iconic suit of “Catwoman”.

The daughter of Rocker Lenny Kravitz is walking in the footsteps of Anne Hathaway,

the last was in 2012 in “The Dark Knight Rises” as cat woman. In front of her embodied

already Stars such as Lee Meriwether, Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry super heroine.

teleschau