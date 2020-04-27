Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis help with wine – Köln

Cheers! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to bring out “quarantine” wine for a good purpose.

Push in on Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis! After the children of the couple turned with a sweet message of Thanks to the staff of the health care system, have the two actors, a creative action considered in the current Corona location want to help. Kutcher and Kunis have produced a own wine, the “quarantine of wine”, whose proceeds will go 100 per cent in Corona relief Fund. On Sunday, the two went on Facebook live and announced all of the important information about the details of your project with Nocking Point Wines, and Battle Creek Vineyards. “100 percent correctly, 100 percent of the profits go to a handful of charities, we have checked for you and we are so proud of,” explained Mila in the Video. The Couple is known to engage frequently in social, whereby it is hardly surprising that the two in the corona crisis, the Affected support.

Ashton & Mila: donate all proceeds of your “quarantine wine”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have betrayed during their Live Session on Facebook already, what people do you want to help with the Proceeds of their “quarantine wine”. “The profits will be used to feed families that have fallen through the corona of a crisis to the existence minimum, to provide medical staff at the forefront of protective equipment and to help small businesses and people in Distress in the recovery,” said the “friends with benefits”actress Mila Kunis. To the of her and Ashton Kutcher selected charities Frontline Responders Fund”, “Direct Relief”, “Give Directly” and “America’s Food Fund“”. Two bottles of the “quarantine wine” cost proud $ 50. This is an Oregon Pinot Noir, to read on the Website of the wine. Each bottle is supplied with a label that you can personalize to the buyer for a unique drinking experience. Finally, Mila and Ashton called for in your Live Video: “Open our delicious bottle of wine, enjoy a virtual Happy Hour with a friend or a beloved Person, and writes us, on whom your hitting at home!” The creative idea is for the Fans of the actor couple already really good!