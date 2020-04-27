Angelina Jolie: Honest words about your life as a Mom

“I think of you,” says Angelina Jolie, 44 leads, your Text you to a special parent-newsletter edition of Time magazine has written. Because Angelina Jolie can be put very well into parents all over the world. As six mom the Hollywood actress know what hard times parents in the Moment.

Angelina Jolie is aimed at parents

There are crazy times, the the world is currently going through. Everywhere people are encouraged to stay at home. Schools, kindergartens and other childcare facilities for the young are closed. Parents have been left alone. To do this, the home office, the budget and members of the family, the cooks, and to be entertained want to come in many cases. Chef, Entertainer, employee, teacher, Bathing in the corona of a crisis, parents must grow beyond itself, and in several roles at the same time to hatch. And the round-the-clock, seven days a week. This is hard and requires a lot of. Even Angelina Jolie can sing a song. In her letter she writes quite frankly: “I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. They hope to make everything right, to satisfy all the needs, at the same time remain calm and positive.”

So Angelina copes with the crisis

In order not to completely turn in this crisis, the world has still a firm grip, has Angelina a tip for all parents. The 44-Year-old admonishes us to remember that it’s okay to be weak. That one is beaten down and drained, may feel: “It is wonderful to remember that your children want you to be perfect. They just want you to be honest and give it your Best.” All parents should remember in the corona of a crisis. “Your children love you. You want to help you. It’s about being a Team. To build each other up, grow together,” writes the mother of six children in her Text.

“I thought I could never be a mother”

Honestly, Angelina addressed in your letter also heavy times of your life. “I was unstable. I never thought that I could be the mother of anyone,” says the actress. However, with the Adoption of her son Maddox, she decided to be a mother. “It was not hard for me to love. It was not difficult to devote myself to someone fully, I loved more than my own life.” And yet, there was something that was not easy for her: “What was really hard was the thought that I would have to be the one that brings everything into balance. To regulate everything and keep Running. School, Education, Medicine. Everything that needed to be done. And to stay patient.”

Honest words of a strong woman – and at least equally strong mother.

Source Used: Times