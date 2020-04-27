A guarantee for a Hit, even after eight years of Pause: the Rolling Stones, the Charts capture the culture

With “Living In A Ghost Town”: the New top position for the Rolling Stones Photo: JStone/shutterstock.com





Her recent Song, “Living In A Ghost Town”, conquered the first place in the iTunes Charts. The Rolling Stones can land even after more than eight years, break a direct Hit.

The new Song by the Rolling Stones, “Living in a Ghost Town”, climbs immediately after its publication, to the top of the German iTunes Charts. The song had released Mick Jagger (76), Keith Richards (76), Ronnie Wood (72) and Charlie Watts (78) only on Thursday evening. Also in the US, the four living Rock and reached legends according to the industry portal “Deadline” the Supreme rank. The last Time at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Charts, the Stones were, therefore, more than 40 years ago.





Song on the situation of the Nation

After the Band had released the Song on Thursday, quite surprisingly, reached he is now already in the top position and is on iTunes before the trendy young artists like The Weeknd (30), Drake (33) or Justin Bieber (26). Mick Jagger was right, by claiming that the melody of the song “would permeate the times in which we live by”.

“Living In A Ghost Town” was written about a year ago, seems to fit perfectly to the current Situation around the Corona of crisis. It is the first music from the Stones since their two titles “Doom And Gloom” and “One More Shot” of 2012. Just only you could see Jagger and co. at Online-charity concert “One World: Together at Home” in separate rooms, as they played their classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.