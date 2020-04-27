50. Birthday: What’s behind Melania Trumps cold facade? Panorama

Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump, celebrated on the 26. April 50. Birthday. Photo: Oliver Contreras/CNP/AdMedia/image collect





Today, the First Lady of the United States is 50 years old. Melania Trump is considered to be hypothermic and luxury in love. What are you driving, when she accompanied her husband to Events, and for what you stand for? A look behind the cold facade.

Capes from Chloé dresses from Dolce & Gabbana, High Heels from Christian Louboutin. President-wife Melania Trump (50) like it is expensive and showy, and with your exclusive taste in fashion, always in the headlines. Not infrequently is interpreted in the Looks of the First Lady a lot into it. So a striped dress has been interpreted as a sign that you feel trapped and a Trouser suit became the Symbol of a supposed marriage crisis… May not be is more to it but not behind it as the personal taste of Donald trump (73) wife, today (26. April) is 50 years old.





The choice of dress of Melania Trump regularly offers ground for speculation, there is probably also due to the fact that the 50-Year-old is often taciturn and her husband do the Talking leaves. To also expresses various scandals of her husband, Melania Trump rarely, your gaze can hardly draw conclusions on your state of mind. Who is the First Lady actually is and what makes up you?

From Model to First Lady

As Melanija Knavs Trump was born in 1970 in Slovenia. She studied in Ljubljana, architecture and Design, broke off their studies, however, and worked henceforth as a Model. The catwalks from Paris, Milan and later in New York became their new home. Then she emigrated to the USA, in 2001 he received a permanent residence permit and has, since 2006, the US-American citizenship. As a Model, she was able to celebrate some successes: she made it in magazines such as “GQ”, “Sports Illustrated” or “Vogue”.

At a Party, Melania met her current husband. In 1998 they began, to data to put the time Donald Trump in the divorce from his second wife, Marla Maples (56). In 2005, the two said there vows, where Melania was her penchant for expensive clothing: she wore a $ 200,000 dress from the house of Dior. A year after the wedding, son Barron William, came into the world. Since Donald Trumps oath of office in 2017, she is now First Lady of the United States, creating a completely new task came up to them.

Rather say nothing, than to tell something wrong?

With criticism Melania Trump must always deal with. In social media your various errors are accused of, including the choice of their clothes. Last year she wore on the independence day in a white dress, but no bra underneath. The “see-through” Outfit of the First Lady clearly showed her nipples. A scandal for many Americans. Also the Christmas decorations at the White house, the Melania is not commented, many observers would have in the past few years with.

A further criticism was that Melania Trump expressed to the affair rumors of her husband and other weglächelte negative headlines easy. Later, she explained in an Interview, to have more important things to do than to take care of the speculation about alleged infidelities of her husband. Some observers accuse her of hypocrisy. Recently, a Shitstorm broke loose, after the U.S. President insulted the young climate activist Greta Thunberg (17) via Twitter. And, although Melania BeBest with your #campaign against Online bullying of young people use.

Restraint, except when it comes to son Barron

If Melania Trump at the side of her husband, participates in public appointments, show you are usually cautious, and gives the President the word. A sore point if you will – there are, however,: her son, Barron. To be stressed already at the beginning of the Trumps term of office of the First Lady, she wanted to protect children against Cyber-bullying use.

How bullying feels to the touch, had to know her now 14-year-old son already in his own body. He has been the victim of mockery from the network. But it is not just Comedians and Trump-opponent cracks jokes at the expense of the Juniors, because this seemed to be bored in his rare public appearances at times.

In December 2019, the Jura-Professor Pamela Karlan (61) mentioned in an Impeachment hearing, the son of the presidential couple. The President could name his son Barron, but not to the Baron, and appoint, she said, and Melania Trump your anger let Twitter run free: “A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” she wrote. Pamela Karlan would be ashamed to be so “angry and biased,” and to the use of a child for their own purposes. In these rare moments, her cold facade crumbling.