▷ The “hisTOOORische Sky conference,” Angelique Kerbers Wimbledon Triumph and “Wontorra …

- Das Torfestival zwischen Schalke und Leverkusen, der BVB mit Sammer, Kohler, Riedle und Reuter sowie der FC Bayern um Matthäus, Thon, Labbadia und Ribbeck in der live kommentierten "hisTOOORischen Sky Konferenz" am Samstag ab 15.00 Uhr auf Sky Sport Bundesliga 2 HD

- "So ist Fußball - das Beste von allem" mit Erinnerungen an das Aufeinandertreffen von David Abraham und Christian Streich, Robin Zentners kuriosen Patzer sowie den Kutzop-Elfmeter davor um 14.45 Uhr

- "Wontorra - Allein zu Hause" mit Hans-Joachim Watzke am Sonntag um 10.45 Uhr auf Sky Sport News HD

- Tägliche Thementage auf Sky Sport 2 HD: Angélique Kerbers Weg zum Wimbledon-Titel 2018 am Samstag sowie ATP-Klassiker am Mittwoch mit unter anderem Boris Becker gegen Thomas Muster 1995 in Monte Carlo

- Montag bis Freitag: täglich um 13.00 Uhr "Dein Verein: Golden Moments" auf Sky Sport Bundesliga 2 HD mit Gladbach, Hertha, Augsburg und Frankfurt

- Sky Sport News HD mit Aktuellem aus der Welt des Sports, "Matze Knops Home Office" sowie dem täglichen Fitnessprogramm für die Zuschauer im "Sky Gym" mit Nele Schenker

- Die meisten Inhalte mit Sky Q jederzeit auch auf Abruf

- #wirbleibenzuhause: Informationen und die Übersicht zum aktuellen Programm von Sky Sport sind unter sky.de/bestesport abrufbar

The Bundesliga Lothar Matthäus, Matthias Sammer, Jürgen Kohler, Olaf Thon, Karl-Heinz Riedle, Bernd Schneider and eleven goals at Schalke, Angelique Kerbers Wimbledon Triumph in 2018, as well as “Wontorra – home Alone” with Hans-Joachim Watzke: sports fans can look forward to on Sky this weekend, the classics of the past and updates from the world of Sports.

The Saturday is dedicated to the Bundesliga. From 15.00 Sky shows the “hisTOOORischen Sky conference”, in this week, the 31. Round of the current season on the program. In the five duels in the past, the Sky shows a live produced a new conference to go by, football fans, to a total of 26 goals to look forward to. To see eleven hits, this Time in a game at Schalke, BVB-team of Matthias Sammer and the world champion, Jurgen Kohler, Karl-Heinz Riedle and Stefan Reuter as FC Bayern, with Lothar Matthaus and Olaf Thon, Bruno Labbadia and Trainer Erich Ribbeck.

From 15.00 p.m. Moderator Michael Leopold and Sky expert Didi Hamann lead by the “hisTOOORische Sky conference”. By going Live you are welcome, among other things, Rafinha and Mirko Slomka, the experienced in 2006 in the service of FC Schalke the 7:4 against Leverkusen.

In addition, there are on Saturday at 14.45 a new episode of “So football is the Best of all”. It is very special scenes from past games, which have remained for various reasons in the permanent memory of the Fans. In the framework of the 15-minute broadcast these scenes to be shown once and partially by the protagonists themselves, partly of the voices of Sky sports, commented. This week, amongst other things, to the meeting of David, Abraham, and Christian Streich, Robin Zentners blunder, as he stopped for a moment to the penalty spot for the Ball, and the Kutzop-penalty in 1986.

Is rounded off the Bundesliga weekend with some of the greatest moments in the history of the Bundesliga in the “Bundesliga Collection” on Saturday and Sunday.

“Wontorra – home Alone” with Hans-Joachim Watzke

On Sky sports News HD, Jörg Wontorra will also try this Sunday again. In “Wontorra – home Alone” welcomes he this Time Hans-Joachim Watzke by Unlock. The Manager of Borussia Dortmund speaks about the current Situation of the BVB and the Bundesliga, is currently preparing for a possible continuation of the season. The Interview will be broadcast on Sunday at 10.45 am. Repeats are scheduled for Monday 19.00 hrs and 23.00 hrs.

Sky sports 2 HD with Angelique Kerbers Wimbledon-the Triumph of 2018

Sky sports 2 HD is every day dedicated to a special topic. On Saturday, Fans will have the opportunity to experience the way Angelique Kerbers to the Wimbledon title in 2018, once again, took place in the final against Serena Williams its peak. On Sunday, everything revolves around big sports finals, and decisions of the past few years.

From Monday to Friday, among other things, the Tennis-Wednesday with the new Talk Format “Short-Cross – the Tennis special” at 18.30 and ATP-classics of the past on the program. On the day of 50. Birthday of Andre Agassi offers tennis fans from 19.00, among other things, to the Finals of the US-American from the Miami of 2002, against Roger Federer, and against Stefan Edberg in 1990, in Indian Wells. Also the Sky on this day shows at 14.20 the final of Monte Carlo in the year 1995, in which Boris Becker and Thomas muster were.

“Your Association: Golden Moments” every day

From Monday to Friday, a League club is “Your club: Golden Moments” each day in the focus. It is always special moments and events from the past of the club and its history, to which also always protagonists and the time of the historic moments of the course tools are switched on. Suitable for the focus of the Association may vote to the Fans skysport.de of legends-Eleven of the current clubs.

The one-hour Format runs daily at 13.00 and 18.00 on Sky sports Bundesliga 2 HD, as well as from 21.00 on Free TV on Sky sports News HD. This week, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hertha BSV, FC Augsburg are available from Monday to Thursday and Eintracht Frankfurt on the program.

More sports Highlights with Sky Q now, at any time, on demand

Best entertainment around-the-clock On-Demand offer from Sky sports. Reports of “the League Collection” and numerous other content on the Sky sports programme, exclusively for all Sky Q customer through the Receiver available on call. In addition, the offer also numerous sports movies and series are in the context of all of the subscribers to the open Sky Cinema and Entertainment to choose from.

Always comprehensively informed: from the world of Sports during the time of the Corona-crisis on Free TV on Sky sports News HD

In addition, Sky Sport News HD, even in the era of the Corona-crisis, the Central information point for all sports enthusiasts. Here you can inform Fans in a comprehensive and up-to-date about what the current Situation in Germany, in Europe and throughout the world means for the Sport. In addition to the news from the major sports leagues, the Clubs and the athletes of Germany’s only 24-hour sports news channel will be transferred to the major press conferences outside of the sports world regularly live, including at the Robert Koch Institute and the Federal press conference.

From Monday to Thursday at 17.30 Matze Knops Home Office reports “”. From his local TV Studio, the Comedian provides distraction and entertainment. The 15-minute Show is also available on-demand as well as on all Sky Social Media channels. Daily at 9: 30 a.m. presenter Nele Schenker welcomes the audience in the “Sky Gym” to keep with your daily fitness program in the own four walls in the Form of.

