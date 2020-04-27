▷ “Avenue 5” in June, also in German

Sky Deutschland

Unterföhring (ots)

- Eine Sky/HBO Koproduktion - Ab 23. Juni wahlweise in der deutschen Synchronisation oder im Original auf Sky Atlantic HD - Parallel auch auf Sky Ticket, Sky Go und über Sky Q auf Abruf - Neue Comedyserie von Armando Iannucci mit Hugh Laurie in der Hauptrolle

In the original version, she is for some time in the Stream available now in Avenue, 5 “” in the dubbed version. The nine-part Comedy series “Veep”-creators Armando Iannucci with Hugh Laurie in the main role is 23. To see June on Tuesdays at 20.15 clock in double episodes on Sky Atlantic HD and Sky Ticket, Sky Go, and Sky Q is available on demand. The broadcast is done every week, optionally, in the German version or in the Original. A second season has been confirmed by Sky and HBO already.

About “Avenue 5”:

Hugh Laurie (“Doctor House”) plays the main role in the Sky/HBO co-production “Avenue 5”. He is Ryan Clarke, the conscious self, worldly captain of the Avenue 5, a luxury tourist ship. The eight-week journey around the planet Saturn has just begun, all systems are running around. But suddenly, a technical error that has unexpected effects on the course of the trip happened. Ryan and his Team have their hands full, which is applied to calm the passengers. But that’s not all, because, suddenly, nothing and no one seems to be in this space ship to be real.

Of Washington in the space: After Comedy Mastermind Armando Iannucci with the award-winning Comedy series “Veep – The Vice President” moved to the political circus by the cocoa, he takes the space tourism of the future, to the chest – the usual black humour and satirical. Also starring Josh Gad (“murder on the Orient Express play”), Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”), Rebecca Front (“Poldark”), Suzy Nakamura (“The Goldbergs”), Lenora Crichlow (“Being Human”), Nikki Amuka-Bird (“Quarry”) and Ethan Phillips (“Inside Llewyn Davis”).

Facts:

Original title: Avenue 5, Comedy series, USA 2020, 9 episodes. Showrunner and Executive producer Armando Iannucci. Executive Producers: Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, Will Smith. Cast: Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ethan Phillips, Andy Buckley, Jessica St. Clair, Kyle Bornheimer, Neil Casey, Matthew Beard, Himesh Patel.

Broadcast dates:

From 23.6.2020 on Tuesdays from 20.15 clock in double episodes on Sky Atlantic HD, either in English or in the Original. In Parallel, on Sky Ticket, Sky Go and Sky Q-on-call.

Sky Atlantic HD:

Sky Atlantic HD shows the outstanding programs from HBO, the most successful premium channel in the U.S.. In addition to with critics and viewers alike popular series, there are exclusive TV premieres of the newest HBO productions such as “Westworld” and “Game of Thrones-a song of ice and fire”. In addition, Sky Atlantic HD presents exceptional series from Showtime, such as “Billions”, Sky Originals from Italy and the UK, such as “Gomorrah – The series”, or “Chernobyl”. All series in the collection are in German as well as in the English original available. In addition, selected content platform be deployed independently, on-demand and can, thus, be totally retrieved in a flexible way. Sky Ticket, as a stand-alone Service with a monthly term – the flexible route to Premium content from Sky.

This communication is in the Internet under www.info.sky.de available. For more information, see also www.sky.de/serie as well as www.facebook.com/SkySerien and www.instagram.com/skyserien.

Sky Ticket:

Sky Ticket is the Right choice for all who want to stream without long-term commitment series, movies and Live sports immediately. The Service impresses with its innovative Design, easier and for all platforms, unified user management, a Ticket-based Navigation, an improved search, as well as new features like Continue Watching, recommendations, and personal shopping lists. Sky Ticket is available on numerous platforms such as iOS and Android Devices, PC and MAC, game consoles, Samsung and LG Smart TVs via the Chromecast, as well as the Sky Ticket TV Stick, and the Sky TV Box available.

About Sky Germany:

Sky Deutschland is one of the leading Entertainment providers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The program offer is made of the best Live sports, exclusive shows, the latest movies, various kids programs, thrilling documentaries and entertaining Shows – many of them Sky original. In addition to the free-to-air channel Sky Sport News HD viewers can see the program at home and on the go via Sky Q Sky Ticket. The Entertainment platform Sky Q offers everything from one Hand to Sky and Free-view channels, thousands of movies and TV shows on-demand, media libraries, and many other Apps. With Sky Ticket customers to stream shows, movies and Live sports spatially and temporally flexible, as well as monthly callable Basis. Sky Deutschland headquarters in Unterföhring, near Munich, is part of the Comcast Group and is one of Europe’s leading entertainment group Sky Limited.

Press contact:

Contact for media:

Birgit Ehmann

External Communications

Tel: 089/9958 6850

birgit.ehmann@sky.de

twitter.com/SkyDeutschland

twitter.com/SkySerien

twitter.com/BirgitEhmann

Contact for photo material:

Carolin Noack

DL-picture-management-operations@sky.de

Or directly over the photo: https://medien.sky.de

Original Content by: Sky, Germany, sent by news aktuell