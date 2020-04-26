YouTube launches free original with Lele Pons, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and other Stars

To entertain its Users in corona, times, bring out YouTube eleven new YouTube original. The Shows with star hosts are now available free of charge.

In the corona of a crisis, there are companies desperately trying to make your Offline Business kind of online continue. And then there are companies such as Netflix or YouTube, which appear with your offer for this crisis. For you to do it now is to entertain your Users in corona times. For this reason, YouTube is launching a new series of free YouTube original.

With YouTube original by corona times

All eleven short Shows are soon to be found on the Video platform. With Stars including Lele Pons, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, or Melinda Gates. “Some shows will help you learn, some will make you laugh,” says YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki in a Tweet.

Today we announced 11 free new #YouTube original to bring people together while we’re spending more time #AtHome. Some shows will help you learn, some will make you laugh. There’s something in this list for everyone. https://t.co/sR94zVP6UH — Susan Wojcicki (@Susan Wojcicki) April 22, 2020

There is a dance show, a Show about YouTube Star Lele Pons – similar to the Original YouTube of Justin Bieber, and also celebrities like Karlie play in CelebSubonYT Kloss or Camila Mendes substitute teacher and give a virtual lesson. As really instructive planned content of the Show, MoneyTalks, or a special offer, for example, a result of a Book exchange, in the Mental Health and Self-Care will go, Knowledge to current issues.

In #SecretLifeOfLele, @lelepons is finally able to share with the world what she’s struggled with her entire life: she has Tourette syndrome and OCD. Meet the real Lele in her five-part #YouTube original docu-series, streaming, free weekly beginning on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/XrpnsDmt6P — YouTube at 🏠 (@YouTube) April 22, 2020

The time has come for YouTube Originals?

Some time ago, YouTube tried to make its users with the Originals, the Premium model tasty; also a pay version solely for the access to the original, has been tested. Since it was not successful, were the original accessible to all. Only ads Non-Premium need to members endure. Still a good monetization is missing option for the model. To be able to like Netflix, more and more on in-house productions, and more users to paying customers, there is still something. Maybe the quarantine period is now the right time to convince Users of the Format, and to bind over the longer term in mind.