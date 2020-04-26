Young friend: Kate Beckinsale age plays no role!

Kate Beckinsale (46) is again totally in love! The “Underworld”-made actress recently with their fast-paced relationship to the 20 years younger actor Pete Davidson (26) headlines. However, after their separation, the 46-Year-old was not alone for long: she is Currently flirting with the 22-year-old Rocker Goody Grace. The two have been spotted holding hands and turtelnd in amicable walks. A lot of Fans due to ask Kate’s a new type of relationship, whether it could be with a young man happy. A good friend of the actress is now all clear!

“His age is not a Problem for you. Age is just a number”revealed an Insider in the conversation with People. The brunette and the canadian musician had many interests in common and would understand each other great. “They’re been around since the beginning of the year. You have a lot of fun and Kate seems very happy”, made the source clear. How strong your connection really is, it will show in the coming weeks. The well-Known stated-namely, that the lovebirds are currently together in the home insulation.

Their Affection for each other make Kate and Goody also on Social Media. The two comment with a sweet smile or loving messages, the latest Posts of each other.

Getty Images Kate Beckinsale, Actress

MEGA Goody Grace, and Kate Beckinsale

Getty Images Kate Beckinsale, Actress

