With their new Song conquer the Charts

Song on the situation of the Nation

After the Band had released the Song on Thursday, quite surprisingly, reached he is now already in the top position and is on iTunes before the trendy young artists like The Weeknd (30), Drake (33) or Justin Bieber (26). Mick Jagger was right, by claiming that the melody of the song “would permeate the times in which we live by”.

“Living In A Ghost Town” was written about a year ago, seems to fit perfectly to the current Situation around the Corona of crisis. It is the first music from the Stones since their two titles “Doom And Gloom” and “One More Shot” of 2012. Just only you could see Jagger and co. at Online-charity concert “One World: Together at Home” in separate rooms, as they played their classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.

