Will Smith and Kevin James are at the shoot! That’s why the Stars were reunited

USA – Two large US-Stars in times of Corona-Crisis for the best in entertainment. Will Smith (51) and Kevin James (54) are reunited 15 years after their witty Comedy “Hitch – The Date doctor” again.

Smith invited two Videos on his Instagram Account where he is seen with James.

He interviewed him there about his new YouTube Channelthe Star of the successful Sitcom “King of Queens” (1998-2007), where he played Douglas Heffernan, has called before a few months to live.

This James recorded since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic in beautiful regularity with several amusing Videos of the week.

“I just love to perform,” explained James Smith. Above all, it is the long lead, as in the case of complex films.

“If we have an idea, we put you on the day.” Then the result will be uploaded also quickly.

Smith said: “Many people talk negatively about it.” He but not. For the Hollywood Star feels “after life”.

Even James himself does not care about the haters and just do his thing. And that is a good thing. After all, who can look at his channel, and with the Humor of the comedians do something with it, is here can laugh.