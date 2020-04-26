Will Smith and Kevin James are at the shoot! That’s why the Stars were reunited

Kevin James and Will combines Smith. Not for a sequel of the Hitch – The Date doctor, but for the witty YouTube channel of James.
USA – Two large US-Stars in times of Corona-Crisis for the best in entertainment. Will Smith (51) and Kevin James (54) are reunited 15 years after their witty Comedy “Hitch – The Date doctor” again.
Smith invited two Videos on his Instagram Account where he is seen with James.
He interviewed him there about his new YouTube Channelthe Star of the successful Sitcom “King of Queens” (1998-2007), where he played Douglas Heffernan, has called before a few months to live.
This James recorded since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic in beautiful regularity with several amusing Videos of the week.
“I just love to perform,” explained James Smith. Above all, it is the long lead, as in the case of complex films.
“If we have an idea, we put you on the day.” Then the result will be uploaded also quickly.
Smith said: “Many people talk negatively about it.” He but not. For the Hollywood Star feels “after life”.
Even James himself does not care about the haters and just do his thing. And that is a good thing. After all, who can look at his channel, and with the Humor of the comedians do something with it, is here can laugh.
But why James did just now of Smith’s interview? Quite simply, As the newest Video he uploaded a scene from “I Am Legend”.
In the dystopian Science-Fiction Film, Smith played the main role.
James has inserted into a sequence and this gives a completely different dynamic, so that it comes to a dispute, which escalated into an exchange of fire between the two. But soon, all sweet as can be.
The liked apparently also Smith, because of the wrote under his Video: “This is how I remember the outcome of this scene!! :-)”
He referred to James as “saukomischen buddy”, calls the channel “AWESOME” and gives him a tip for an upcoming project on the way: “You should the Grapefruit scene” from “Girls Trip” then do that, hahahah”.
Because James had with comedies like “Mall Cop”, “child heads” and “The zookeeper” also a lot of theater performances, has already manipulated some of the classics of film history in his own way “”.
Always he is seen as the man that picks up sound in a scene, and in order for the audience is invisible. Not, however, in his Version of “A Star Is Born”. There, he brings Lady Gaga to sing with Bradley Cooper, the famous “Shallows”-duet. Also in “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire strikes back” and “Rocky Balboa” is he to be seen. And that is likely not going to be everything.