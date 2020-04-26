Western Europe could have the worst behind

Image: Maja Hitij / Getty Images News

According to estimates from the world health organization, the countries are supposed to have survived in Western Europe, the worst of the Coronavirus pandemic already.

“In the epidemics in Western Europe, we see stability or a descending Trend,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom ghebreyesus one.

Western Europe could be on the mountain

The WHO estimates that Western Europe could be the Coronavirus spread over the mountain. So you could detect a slightly descending Trend. Nevertheless, the organization warns, but prior to the early lifting of the measures, such as output restrictions. “Epidemics can easily flare up again,“ said the WHO chief. Therefore, new infections would have discovered early on, the Infected are isolated and Infected with contaminated people under quarantine.

Most of the countries are still at an early stage

The situation in Eastern Europe, in Africa, Central and South America, concern is worrying, said Tedros: “Most of the countries, the epidemic still in its early stage.“ Although three-quarters of the countries had developed plans on how to deal with an outbreak. But less than half have plans for the prevention of other infectious and adequate hygiene legislation or information campaigns.

WHO defends its own approach to pandemic

US President, Donald Trump had taken care of the middle of the month caused a stir when he put the contribution payments of the United States for the WHO on ice. Trump makes the organization for the multitude of dead in his country is partly responsible. He accuses the WHO of miss management in the Corona-crisis-and a bias in favour of China.

WHO chief Tedros crisis management, defended again his organization. The proclamation of the international health emergency on 30. January is done exactly at the right time.