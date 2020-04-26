“Weird!”: YUNGBLUD returns with a new Song

Alternative-Rock Musician

YUNGBLUD has new music at the Start. As the title “Weird!”

suggests, is the Track of a strange time in the life of the singer.

YUNGBLUD, civic Dominic Richard Harrison, is a British

Alternative-Rock singer and musician. Among his musical influences artists such as

The Beatles,

Green Day,

Bob Dylan, as well as

Eminem. His Debut Album ”

21st Century Liability” released the

Merganser 2018. Among his most successful Songs ”

I Think I’M OKAY,” feat.

Machine Gun Kelly,

Travis Barker, “11 Minutes” feat.

Halsey, Travis Barker, and ”

parents”.

22. April 2020 published YUNGBLUD his latest Single, “Weird!”. In a Statement, the British gave

known, the new Song from the strangest time, the handle in his life, he is often fear and uncertainty

have felt. “Weird!” was written before the current COVID-19-pandemic, however, fits the chorus

the Tracks feel very well what many people currently.

“Weird!” – The Audio-Video for the Song

To the lyrics of YUNGBLUD