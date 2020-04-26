Image: www.imago-images.de / Chris Kleponis via www.imago-images.de

According to Häme: Trump is suddenly not a Fan of his press Briefings more

US President, Donald Trump is of the view that his daily press conferences for the Corona-crisis, his time is not worth it.

The media would get “record ratings and the American people get nothing more than Fake News,” wrote the President on Saturday in the online service Twitter. “This is the time and effort is not worth it!”

“What is the purpose of news conferences in the White house, when the Lamestream media is nothing as hostile questions, and then refuse to report the truth or the facts have,” wrote Trump. He will not let a word game with the despised “Mainstream media”.

With his Tweet, Trump media seemed to confirm reports that he was considering out of Frustration over questions about his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, to stop the sometimes, more than two-hour-long daily press conferences.

What is the reason?

The background of these Considerations, Trumps may be his Remarks about the potential of disinfectant injections for Corona-patients who have taken care of two days ago, for bewilderment and ridicule.

Trump had suggested on Thursday evening, to consider the treatment of Coronavirus in patients with light irradiation or even the injection of disinfectants. He was referring to findings that the sun can kill light and disinfectant virus 2 mind you, on surfaces or in the air, not in the human body.

After his sensational statements Trump came on Friday, only 19 minutes long in front of the press. Questions of journalists he didn’t. On Saturday, no press conference was held at all.

In the past, Trump had touted his press conferences for the high ratings.

(ll/afp)