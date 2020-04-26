Three of the site: football player use a break for a change of scenery

Donaustauf/Leipzig –

A Bavarian football club has found an unusual job for some of his Kicker: you can work during the Corona-crisis on construction in Leipzig and something to earn. A Trio of fifth-division club has accepted the offer.

From the lawn to the construction site

Hammers crashing into walls, circular saws whirring, the rubble will be crushed in the Container. The noise on a construction site is quite different than on a football field. Three kickers of the Bavarian Fifth-tier SV Donaustauf made during the Corona-crisis, a relentless change of scenery.

Sasha Diakiese (23), Kevin Rääbis (26) and Abulai Dabo (25) since the beginning of April on a construction site in Leipzig.

“At some point, the ceiling is literally on the head, and then it was my idea to say: If you want out, you can work and you deserve the time to do it,” said Donaustaufs sporting Director Matthias Klemens of the German press Agency.

Players help on-site in Leipzig

The 48-Year-old owns a company for renovation and monument protection, and has on his sites enough need for workers. So he offered his players the unusual Aufhilfsbeschäftigung in Saxony.

Diakiese, Rääbis and Dabo, the chase in the vicinity of Regensburg, of the Ball, a beat. “This is something New in life,” said the Austrian Diakiese, who also destroyed with a jackhammer walls.

Players share Apartment

Diakiese and his two team-colleagues from Estonia and Guinea-parts-Bissau, an Apartment in Leipzig. Everyone has their own room, a home cinema, give it to, told Clement. “We want to make it as comfortable and pleasant as possible.”

The Kicker of the Fifth-SV Donaustauf toil-League club, currently on a construction site in Leipzig.

Will be cooked by arrangement. “Kevin has burned rice,” revealed Diakiese, laughing. Rääbis no longer cooks, so Diakiese and Dabo alternate. On-site work is beginning at 8: 00, one hour break for lunch, usually around 17.00 at the end of the shift is.

“Kevin is terribly committed, sees this as a Sport,” said Klemens on Rääbis, the shoots as well as Diakiese for the SV Donaustauf actually goals. “Heavy-duty demolition pry, out the walls, he does everything.” The construction Manager, a parts to the players so that “it works,” said Klemens. “60 or 70 percent of a typical helpers-they get even.”

Pandemic has made the Association strong

The Coronavirus pandemic has also hit the SV Donaustauf hard to aim for from next season promotion to the Regionalliga. Given the interrupted season, the club has paid the salaries for March, since April, the employees in short-time work are. The Trio Diakiese, Rääbis and Dabo gets as helpers the minimum wage of 12.55 euros per hour.

“The boys are looking forward to a new city, you will find it interesting because you come from abroad,” said Klemens. If the Corona-able to hold on for much longer, could be joined by other players. “We have enough work, we all get,” said Clement, with a view to the rehabilitation of construction sites.

Special Training is not permanent

His first days as a sidekick were “interesting,” was Diakiese. Like his colleagues, he got an introduction, then getting started with the lighter Work assigned such as Cleaning, or wooden slats to the Container. The Hardest so far, had been to haul the bricks to the second floor and destroy it with a jackhammer walls. “This is pure Training,” said Diakiese with a grin.

On duration of this Job will be. At the latest, as soon as the first Training is due again, leaving the Trio on the construction site. (dpa)