The video game adaptation of the TV? – Quotenmeter.de

Blockbuster Battle: ProSieben is “Assassin’s Creed” a Chance. RTLZWEI holds with FBI agents in Action. In the case of sixx, however, the “Friends”Star Jennifer Aniston is presented.

“Assassin’s Creed”, ProSieben, 20.15 Uhr

Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons in a visually stunning video-game-adaptation: The criminal Callum Lynch is exempt from the researcher Sophia prior to the enforcement of the death penalty. In return, he must be involved in the Animus project, which allows him to experience the memories of his ancestor Aguilar – an assassin from the time of the Spanish Inquisition. He is the skills to fight in the present against one of the most powerful secret societies. Click here to go to our cinema criticism.

The Rating:

Quotenmeter.de: 7

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 4

Metascore: 4

IMDB User Rating: 6

Total balance sheet: 21 of 40

“Surrogates – Mein zweites ICH”, RTLZWEI, 20.15 clock

In the near future, a world is created, knows hardly any crime. The reason lies in the “Surrogates” – according to the individual desire shaped robot with a human face. This can go after work and leisure, while the real man is at home in safety, but all can relate to, what is his “second I” experienced. However, an attack on a young Couple kissing on the road, brings the new world to falter. Take a look in our cinema-review of 2009.

The Rating:

Quotenmeter.de: 6

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 4

Metascore: 5

IMDb User Rating: 6

Total balance sheet: 21 of 40 points

“Love Happens”sixx , 20.15 clock

Quotenmeter.de omitted since time immemorial to a specific award of points in his theater reviews. For our scale we take, therefore, three international calls for a substantive review and measure on our side of ratio meters, particularly of the General interest in the Film. The rate meter rating of 0 to 10 points are determined by the current call to the quota-meter-cinema-criticism numbers.

“Friends”-Star Jennifer Aniston, Aaron Eckhart, twisted the head: in Order to process the loss of his wife, Dr. Burke Ryan wrote a guide to grief management. While he smothered himself in the pain, the book became a Bestseller. At a Seminar in Seattle, Burke learns the charming and somewhat eccentric Florist Eloise know, the abwimmelt him first. But Burke just can’t stop thinking about you…

The Rating:

Quotenmeter.de: 4*

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 4

Metascore: 3

IMDb User Rating: 6

Total balance sheet: 17 of 40 points

*Average of the other reviews, there is no criticism of Quotenmeter.de available

Conclusion: In particular, many points can be brought this Sunday. There was in the past quite hochkarätigere Blockbuster Battles. At the end of two movies share the victory. Only 21 out of 40 possible points for the recommendation. The two action films have set themselves against the sixx-Comedy by. Both “Assassin’s Creed” as well as “Surrogates” will be going to give many viewers on the Couch for sure an exciting evening on the Couch, while Fans of the game series, from which the ProSieben Blockbuster this evening comes out, for sure with mixed feelings at the Start.

