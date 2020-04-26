The new magazine Elite is here! “Extra service

Our serious proposal: Let Ekaterina Mucha and your Team connect – to the reading of a guaranteed to be completely corona-free issue of the magazine Elite. Voilà, there it is – the spring edition of the Elite: With a lot of information for people interested in Lifestyle, luxury, enjoyment, fashion and fine living – fresh, classy, exciting and up-to-date. This book brings dream-Reading, and taken in a virus-free world of pure joy and unadulterated pleasure.

The main cast of the world: From Paris to Los Angeles to hall city. Elite researched for you the most photographed travel destinations, according to English Hashtags around the globe. And: Elite editor-in-chief Ekaterina Mucha introduces you to your own personal list of the Top Ten of the most magical places.

+++ Also read up on strong 150 pages:

The luxury factories +++ the ticking of The Beach-Outfit-Trends 2020 +++ cool brand sun glasses +++ The perfect Make-Up for the summer +++ New worlds of Fragrance, + + + Wiener Hot Spots of gastronomy +++ a New Look for the coveted “Lady Dior” +++ Mystic Laos +++ Fresh from the Fashion Weeks: The Spring and Summer Collections from all major catwalks. And spring-Trends: These Looks have made it from the catwalk in our Fashion hearts.

Editorial

Before we dose Corona perish all of us every day presented Info-About-administered to them, Elite is a completely corona-free folder. Elite editor-in-chief Ekaterina Mucha kidnapped in the Editorial to your own personal Top-Ten of the most photographed magical places around the globe.

Craftsmanship

From Chanel to Louis Vuitton to Chopard: the Highest precision, dedication, craftsmanship, and Tradition – all of this art is to each design piece of the Nobel company recognizable belongs to a unique craft.

Ready, Set, Beach!

In the mood for sun, beach and sea? We reveal the Beach-Outfit-Trends to 2020 and to present the most beautiful models.

Cool Brand Sunglasses

Whether trendy Aviator sunglasses or sports variant with ribbon: Here you will find the coolest and most fashionable models of the season.

Sun kissed

Sun-worshippers beware: We show the best sun creams to protect our skin and our products, conjure up without sunbathing for the perfect tan.

Cover story

The main actor in the world

An old saying is: Only when you lose something, it is estimated, it is particularly. If you do not can so travel the wide world at the moment in reality, then, the power Elite, for you virtually. And the most photographed tourist motives in the world-researched, based on Instagram results.

New Worlds Of Fragrance,

The new perfumes make you long for warmer days. We provide you with the most beautiful fragrance novelties for Him and her – fresh than fruity and floral to woody.

Vienna’s Hotspots

Delicious Drinks, dining experiences and elegant ambiance, Vienna has to offer a lot of Hotspots, which may be received after the Corona-crisis hopefully soon again guests.

Reinterpretation

The iconic bag “Lady Dior” stands for everlasting elegance and class. The luxury fashion house has now launched a fourth round of the collection is “Lady Dior” and invited renowned artists from all over the world, to create a new Look for the coveted bag.

Spring trends

The luxury Labels from around the world presented in the Fashion Weeks, new collections for the spring/summer of 2020 and gave the Top Trends of the season. These Looks have made it from the catwalk in our Fashion hearts.

Mystical Laos

Join Ekaterina and Christa W. Mucha on one of their Globetrotter tours in the tourist hope destination in Southeast Asia.

Furthermore, you can read the fresh from the press Elite, among others:

Radiantly beautiful. From Estée Lauder about Babor to La Mer: The perfect Make-up and the most effective care products for the warm Season.

Trendy Companion. Elite presents to you the most fashionable accessories for the perfect spring Outfit.

Sparkling Joy. From Boucheron and Cartier to Piaget: jewelry that emphasizes the beauty of its wearer.

Red Carpet Looks. Stars such as Charlize Theron, Penelope Cruz, and Jane Fonda at the Oscars shone.

New & precious. We have been looking for the most exciting spring news together, which is guaranteed to be in a good mood.

elite year subscription at a preferential price to order here>>