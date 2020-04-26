SSIO has otherwise planned to Canada to emigrate to

Quarantine

Since a few weeks SSIO and Xatar entertain their Fans with their own “quarantine”Podcast, where you talk about current events and anecdotes from the past to tell. The two each episode provide new background information about things that were sometimes not cleared up for more than 10 years. Today, the fifth episode of the most entertaining Talks came online.

SSIO

After the SSIO has announced a few episodes for the first Time publicly, that he was sitting 10 years ago for a short time in jail, he reports about the time shortly after the dismissal. He also reveals that he had even briefly plans, from Germany to emigrate.

Self-Xatar knew nothing of this thought, and shows itself to be extremely surprised. Then SSIO is also the fact that he has studied before and during the beginning of his career in business administration. Like the story of the Bonners out and what has been said by Xatar him on the phone, you can listen to below.

“I had a Phase when I wanted to go on the straight path if you can remember. When I was released from prison, I decided to move first to Canada. Really now? Of course it has.. so this Motivation has only held one day after I was in the Public and fresh air, CO2 sniff was allowed.

After that, I am. I wanted to move to Canada. Ey my Oh my, I’ve heard so much about brother, but according to Canada hahaha – I just wanted to move to Canada. I should have just rapped in Canada then and had maybe a Feature with Drake, or whatever. I wanted to move to Canada, but that was then, of course, after a day, the Motivation was gone then.

After that, I enrolled in the University. I enrolled in business administration and then went the academic way. Until then, this came a call from you. And that had an effect on my Psyche and my emotions, in a way, I just wanted you to leave me alone.“

Here you can listen to the whole episode