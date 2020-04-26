Southern Europe is the dream of a summer holiday on the ” small newspaper.at





© (c) APA/AFP/MARVIN RECINOS

Corona has the Beaches, empty and the tourists are distributed in the Hotels of the chain Vila Gale in Portugal the staff is behind closed doors nevertheless, diligent. Inventories of Disinfectants, mouth protection masks, gloves, and Fever thermometers be created. In the dining room, the tables to be Safety distance moved apart.

The chefs are working on the menus, because Buffets for hygiene reasons need to be eliminated. The second largest hotel chain in the country wants to open houses in June. “We must be able to withstand the Situation, and in the summer some revenue,” says Member Of The Board Goncalo Rebelo Almeida. At least the Fixed costs he wants to get in and then to a recovery in the coming year.

10 percent to global economic output

The global travel business, according to an estimate by Tourism Economics heuer almost 40 per cent, or almost 580 million trips fall. For the industry, with approximately 320 million people worldwide, which contributes 10 percent to global economic output, it will be a disaster year.

Politicians currently sell any hope that people have because of the pandemic, the prospect of summer, sun and beach. It is unlikely that travellers relatively quickly after Spain, Greece or Turkey could come, said the tourism Commissioner of the German government, Thomas Bareißin the ZDF.

The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in this week, no doubt, that the worldwide travel warning about the 3. May also extend. After consultations with his EU colleagues, he said in the ARD: “We all have a Travel alert – worldwide – in the world, and at some point we will have to deal with it, when you can take this warning back. There are, however, at the Moment, not a single hint that suggests that you could do in the foreseeable future.” That means that package tours may not be offered. Individuals could make on your own risk on the way – if there were flights. The Airlines in Europe due to the travel restrictions as well as no Connections. The largest Low-Cost Airline Ryanair expected at the earliest At the end of June the restart.

The German travel Association (DRV) is of the essence, meanwhile, to a gradual easing. The risk assessment for the countries of Europe must be differentiated, calls DRV President Norbert Fiebig. “I am convinced, safer, and smarter travel is possible,” says Fiebig. After an Opening-up of certain regions in Germany countries could be in Europe to be released, which would have mastered the corona pandemic well – “under special precautions.” The Industry for Hygiene and safety concepts worry.

Portugal the low corona to pay case, and his robust health system as a promotional arguments to use, how Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira explained. Health certificates for the Hotels to build trust. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University in the country on the Atlantic ocean, only 820 cases of death 22.353 Infected to complain. Low case rates and death rates have also Greece, Austria or Croatia. The most popular German travel country Spain counts, however, as well as France and Italy already well over 20,000 Corona-Dead. Also, the mortality rates are higher. “The guests will see how the corona is the situation on the ground – the less-stressed countries could be considered as a pleasant goal,” says a spokesman for TUI Germany. In addition to Portugal and Greece, the Balearic and Canary Islands were affected by the pandemic and, therefore, no risk area. However, the Spanish island groups because of the devastating situation on the mainland, poor prospects for an early normalisation.

Also, the tourists have not written down the trips for the year 2020. According to a survey of the booking and review portal HolidayCheck among 1300 users from Germany, 40 per cent hold on to holiday plans. For 60 percent of total transparency in the case of the cancellation be-conditions, the decisive factor for the Book. 30 percent wanted to spend your next vacation in Germany. “What vacationers need now are quick, accurate and easy-to-understand information,” explains Pascal DueDirector Customer service from HolidayCheck.

The industry hopes that the weather allows for beach holiday until the autumn. So for example in Greece, which is heavily dependent on tourism. “We have definitely already lost three months,” says Manolis Giannoulisa Hotel on Crete operates. “Now we hope the other four from July until October to recover.”