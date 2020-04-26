Reminder: don’t Forget the climate

Berlin/Copenhagen.A sign of the sea in front of the Reichstag building, mass Online messages and celebrity support: in the middle of the Corona-crisis has called for the climate movement “Fridays for Future” around the globe, a resolute struggle against climate change. Instead of pulling with your signs and posters through the streets of the young activists in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover and many other cities, their shields on the ground.

Germany is in the focus, because of the international climate will be next week-conversations organized, where, in addition to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), UN Secretary-General António takes Guterres part. The theme: “Sustainable crisis management”, i.e. the question of how the world can emerge from the Corona-crisis “crisis-proof and climate-friendly”, such as the Federal environment said the Ministry.

The 17-year-old Swede, Greta Thunberg, initiator of the movement, spread on Friday, the Twitter messages of their comrades-in-arms from Russia, India, Bangladesh, Australia, Japan and many European countries. The messages on their signs: “Act now!”, “We have no time!” and especially “Combat any crisis!” – it is not meant to forget about the Corona-crisis, especially climate change. Also, the signs in front of the Reichstag building were the words “Fight every crisis”, the Motto of the day in English. dpa

© Mannheimer Morgen, Saturday, 25.04.2020